I Helped Develop mindbodygreen's clear whey protein+ — Here's My Honest Review
When clear protein started trending on TikTok last year, I couldn't wait to give it a try. It was hard to believe a drink with just 100 calories could have 22 grams of protein—and still taste like a refreshing glass of lemonade or iced tea. Well, it turns out finding a clear protein that actually tastes good is much harder than you'd think.
My first sip of a clear protein drink occurred last spring at my mom's house. She'd recently started taking a GLP-1 and figured protein water was the best way to meet her daily goals. I took one sip of the thick liquid and immediately spit it out. The texture was thick and noticeably artificial, with a cloying sucralose aftertaste that clung to my tongue.
I genuinely couldn't understand how anyone could drink it; I put the bottle down and wrote off the entire category. (And yes, the box of protein water is still in my parents' pantry over a year later.)
So when the mindbodygreen team asked me to help taste test our first-ever clear protein formula last year, I hesitated. While I'm a huge fan of mindbodygreen's whey protein+—which I raved about in my full review—I didn't think there was a world where I'd ever like clear protein powder.
Then I tried mindbodygreen's grass-fed clear whey protein+. Fast forward six months, and it's become my favorite mindbodygreen product of all time.
What is clear whey protein, anyway
If you've only ever used a traditional protein powder, the concept of "clear" protein might sound like a marketing gimmick—but it's just a matter of filtration.
Clear whey protein starts with the same grass-fed whey isolate found in a standard protein powder, but it undergoes additional purification to remove more of the fat, carbs, and lactose. That extra filtration step is what gives it a lighter, more water-like consistency — and what makes it soluble enough to mix into a clear, fruity drink rather than a creamy shake.
The result is a completely different experience. Where a traditional protein shake is thick and creamy, clear protein is light and refreshing, closer to a flavored water or a sports drink than anything you'd blend.
Want to know more about clear protein? A dietitian breaks down how clear protein differs from traditional whey.
What's inside
The ingredient list on mindbodygreen's grass-fed clear whey protein+ is short, and intentionally so. Each serving delivers 22 grams of grass-fed clear whey isolate for 100 calories, with just 1 gram of carbohydrates. That's it for the macros.
For sweetness, the formula uses a combination of stevia (rebaudioside A) and OnoSweet® (fermented rebaudioside M) — both naturally derived steviol glycosides with no sucralose or sugar alcohols. Research supports the safety of high-purity steviol glycosides like Reb A and Reb M, with multiple peer-reviewed reviews confirming they are recognized as safe. The vibrant pink color comes from fruit and vegetable juice, and there are no fillers, gums, or synthetic dyes anywhere on the label.
The formula also went through multiple rounds of third-party testing in ISO-certified labs, verifying that ingredient quantities match the supplement facts, and that the product falls within safety limits for heavy metals, contaminants, mold, yeast, and harmful bacteria. For a product I'm drinking daily, this level of transparency is important.
Why I love it
When the first testing sample arrived at my door last year, I was pleasantly surprised by how sippable the first iteration felt. It was better than any other clear protein drinks that I'd tried before, and the team still went through several additional rounds of testing to get the final formula exactly right.
The final product is vibrant, like pink lemonade, but not too sweet or overpowering. Another plus? The foaming has drastically gone down (which was a consistent note in our tester feedback). Clear whey proteins are known for foaming when mixed, that's just part of the process! Most importantly, I love that it doesn't have a strong artificial aftertaste that I'd come to associate with the category.
And while it tastes incredible, I'm most impressed by how effortlessly it fits into my day. As a pescatarian, I'm always working to hit at least 100 grams of protein daily, and that's not always easy when you're not eating meat. This drink alone covers 22 grams, which is at least 20% of my daily goal in a single, very sippable serving.
On busy workdays when I won't have time to eat dinner before the gym, I'll mix one up in the afternoon and sip on it while I finish out my work hours. It fuels my workout without weighing me down the way a full meal or a thick shake would. Research also backs up what I feel in practice: whey protein supports muscle building and recovery, particularly when paired with resistance training.* The 22 grams per serving here also delivers 2.5 grams of leucine, an amino acid that plays a key role in triggering muscle protein synthesis.*
How to prepare it for best results
My biggest advice is to chill your drink. Temperature is everything with clear protein. All clear protein drinks have a slightly thicker texture than plain water, and that difference is most noticeable at room temperature. Chilling clear protein makes the texture feel lighter on your tongue, and the flavor is even more refreshing.
My method: Shake the mixture into a bottle of filtered water, let it rest for a minute (so the foam goes down), then shake again. From there, either chill it in the fridge for about an hour before drinking, or add plenty of ice right away. The difference between a room-temperature clear protein and a properly chilled one is significant enough that I'd call it non-negotiable.
The verdict
I went into this project as a skeptic and came out as a genuine convert. mindbodygreen's clear whey protein+ is the first clear protein I've tried that I actually want to drink. It's become a go-to in my routine as a pre-gym sipper, a midday protein boost, and an easy way to close the gap on my daily protein goals without any of the heaviness I used to associate with whey protein.
FAQ
What is clear whey protein? Clear whey protein is whey isolate that has been further purified to remove most of the fat, carbs, and lactose, resulting in a lighter consistency that mixes into a clear, refreshing drink rather than a creamy shake.
How does mindbodygreen's clear protein taste? It's a pink lemonade flavor: vibrant and citrusy without being overly sweet or artificial. When chilled, it's genuinely refreshing and doesn't have the sucralose aftertaste common in other clear protein products.
Is clear protein better than regular protein powder? Not necessarily better—just different. Clear protein is lighter and more refreshing, making it a great option when you want a high-protein drink that doesn't feel like a meal. Traditional whey protein tends to be more filling and works better in smoothies or coffee.
Who should try clear whey protein+? It's a great fit for pescatarians, vegetarians, or anyone who wants an easy, light way to boost their daily protein intake without a heavy shake.
How much protein does mindbodygreen's clear protein have? Each serving contains 22 grams of grass-fed clear whey isolate for 100 calories, with 1 gram of carbohydrates and 2.5 grams of leucine.
Does it contain artificial sweeteners? No. It's sweetened with stevia (rebaudioside A) and OnoSweet® (fermented rebaudioside M), both naturally derived. No sucralose, no sugar alcohols, no artificial sweeteners.