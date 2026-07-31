On busy workdays when I won't have time to eat dinner before the gym, I'll mix one up in the afternoon and sip on it while I finish out my work hours. It fuels my workout without weighing me down the way a full meal or a thick shake would. Research also backs up what I feel in practice: whey protein supports muscle building and recovery, particularly when paired with resistance training.* The 22 grams per serving here also delivers 2.5 grams of leucine, an amino acid that plays a key role in triggering muscle protein synthesis.*