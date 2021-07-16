5 Ways To Figure Out How Well You're Actually Sleeping At Night

You probably saw this coming, but one of the best indications of how well you slept is how you feel during the day.

According to sleep specialist and author of The Sleep Solution W. Chris Winter M.D., you want to ask questions like, "How sleepy am I during the day? Do I nod off at movies or during classes or meetings? Do I desperately want to take a nap all the time?" These could all mean that your sleep quality (or quantity) is not great, Winter says.

Stephenson also adds considering your performance during the day. Things like forgetfulness, irritability, and general drowsiness aren't signs of good sleep. "If you feel alert and able to concentrate, and you don't feel tempted to take a mid-afternoon nap, you are probably getting a high-quality sleep," she adds.