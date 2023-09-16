5 Simple Ways to Keep Your Sex Life Sizzling, From A Clinical Sexologist
We all have busy schedules, routines, children, families, pets, careers, appointments, friends—shall I go on? Our lives are jam-packed with this and that, and then some more. Who even has time to read about tips to keep the flames of passion burning bright in your relationship?
That’s part of the problem; We make time for what we prioritize. We all know that life can get busy and routines can take over, but fear not. Reviving and maintaining an exciting sex life is easier than you think—let’s dive into five easy ways to keep things hot.
Communication is key
Think of communication as the secret ingredient that spices up the intimate moments. Open and honest discussions about your likes, dislikes, desires, fantasies, and boundaries lay the foundation for a fulfilling sex life. Create a safe space where you both feel comfortable sharing your thoughts, needs, and concerns.
Being vulnerable is exactly what is needed to elevate the heat. Exploring each other's desires can lead to exciting discoveries and deeper emotional connections. One very helpful tip here is make sure these heart to hearts occur outside of the bedroom.
Prioritize quality time
Life can be a rollercoaster, and sometimes it feels like there just isn't enough time for anything, let alone sex. Here's the thing: prioritizing quality time together is crucial.
Schedule regular date nights or special weekends away from the hustle and bustle. Disconnect from the outside world, put away your phones, and focus on each other. Rediscovering one another in new settings can reignite the sparks and help you create lasting memories.
Embrace adventure together
Remember when you first started dating and everything felt like an adventure? Bring that excitement back into your sex life by trying new things together.
Explore different positions, experiment with role-play, introduce adult toys if you're comfortable with them, or even spice things up with some sensual games. The key is to step out of your comfort zone and enjoy the journey of discovering new activities and fun things to do together..
Keep the flirtation alive
Flirting isn't just for the early stages of a relationship, it's an ongoing process that can keep your connection alive and vibrant. Send playful texts throughout the day, leave love notes in unexpected places, or simply complement each other genuinely.
Flirting isn't just about getting each other in the mood; It's a reminder of the strong attraction you have for one another.
Focus on self-care
Here's a little secret: your personal wellbeing has a profound impact on your sex life. When you feel confident and good about yourself, it reflects in the bedroom.
Take time for self-care activities that boost your self-esteem and overall sense of happiness. Exercise, eat well, get enough sleep, meditate, read, or indulge in a hobby you love. When you're in a positive state of mind, you'll be more open to intimacy and enjoying the pleasures of your relationship.
Bonus tip: Laughter is an aphrodisiac
Don't underestimate the power of laughter! Sharing lighthearted moments and inside jokes can create an intimate bond that's truly unique to your relationship.
Whether it's watching a funny movie, reminiscing about funny moments you've shared, or just letting yourselves be goofballs together, laughter can enhance the emotional connection that fuels great sex.
The takeaway
Remember, keeping your sex life sizzling is a journey that requires effort from both partners. Be patient with each other, and don't be discouraged by hiccups along the way. It's all part of the process of growth and exploration. If you ever find yourselves in a rut, don't hesitate to seek guidance from a professional who can offer tailored advice to suit your specific needs.
Your sex life is an ever-evolving aspect of your relationship. By nurturing open communication, prioritizing quality time, embracing adventure, keeping the flirtation alive, and focusing on self-care, you can ensure that things continue to sizzle in the sheets.
Shauna Harris is a leading clinical sexologist, relationship coach, and international best selling author of Speaking of Sex. She is the founder of Explore Intimacy, a results-based coaching practice based in Arizona, USA.
Harris received her bachelor's of education at the University of Alberta and then furthered her education at the IAWP and the Dr. Rachel Institute of Sexology.
Harris utilizes her experience and knowledge to equip couples with the tools to elevate and enhance their intimate connection. By focusing on sexual health, effective communication, conflict resolution, and education, Harris is passionate about advocating for and supporting healthy families and intimate relationships.