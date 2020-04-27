You might think of longevity a little differently nowadays. Amid a global pandemic, shouldn't we focus on how to stay healthy in the here-and-now, rather than as we age? But with a COVID-19 lens, longevity and immunity are two sides of the same coin. After all, a strong immune system has shown to be paramount for fighting off the virus and lowering mortality.

It's exactly why we consulted longevity expert and Harvard geneticist, David Sinclair, Ph.D., on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. He's accomplished years upon years of research on how to treat rare diseases and promote longevity; but as COVID-19 has taken the world by storm, he's shifted his focus to how we can alleviate symptoms and increase survival.

Especially now, he says, "we can't take our health for granted. It's the most important thing we possess." That said, finding ways to optimize our longevity is crucial—and it starts with immunity. Here, Sinclair's five best practices to enhance our immune systems and support our longevity genes. With the right nutrients, you can be better prepared to prevent and face infection: