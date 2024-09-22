Advertisement
5 Things To Do While Venus, The Planet Of Love, Is In Scorpio
It's been all romance and rose-colored glasses with Venus in Libra for the past few weeks, but from September 22 to October 17, Venus is making moves through mysterious and passionate Scorpio.
As the planet of love and beauty, Venus is actually considered to be in "detriment" when it's in Scorpio because Venus rules Taurus, Scorpio's opposite. (Planets are in detriment when they're in the opposite sign of the sign they rule.)
But that doesn't mean Venus in Scorpio has to be a detriment to us! Knowing how to work with this energy is a great way to move through the next four weeks with more clarity and alignment. Here are five ways to do just that.
Lean into the occult
Scorpio is a sign that revels in the taboo and the occult. There's no such thing as "too dark" to these folks, so if there's something you've been holding back from because it seems a little too out there, now might be a good time to do it.
Think tarot reading, casting spells, or even sexual exploration. As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, "Seduction is an art form while Venus tours Scorpio, even (or especially) if it involves a little kink."
Get erotic
Speaking of getting kinky, Scorpio is absolutely a sign of eroticism. After all, they are associated with the eighth house of sex and intimacy. Under these Scorpio Venus skies, the twins advise getting in touch with your eroticism through dance, sensual movement, or good old-fashioned sexytime.
"Carve out time in your schedule for one-on-ones. The sultriest magic happens behind closed doors now," the twins say. Not currently seeing anyone? Have no fear! You don't need a partner to spend a bit of intimate time with yourself, and certainly not to dance around naked in your living room.
Connect with water
As a water sign all about transformation and rebirth, Scorpio is constantly reinventing itself, moving through different evolutions, and transmuting its emotions.
As such, connecting with the element of water while Venus is in Scorpio is a great way to tap into that transformational energy yourself. Water is purifying and incredibly healing, so spend some time at your nearest natural body of water, such as the ocean, a pond, or even a stream.
No natural bodies of water near you? Here's our guide to spiritual baths—because the bathtub totally works too!
Purge emotional baggage
Sticking with the idea of transformation and reinvention, you might find you're especially passionate and intense under these Scorpio Venus skies—especially when it comes to your relationships. The twins note that now is a good time to dive deep into emotional exploration in order to move past any blocks.
Whether you journal about what you're going through, perform a ritual for release, or finally just tell someone what's been on your heart, you'll feel a whole lot lighter.
Repair trust & obsession issues
Finally, be wary of obsessive and jealous behavior over the next few weeks. Scorpio can be loving and loyal at best but obsessive and possessive at worst. If you're feeling that influence over your love life, know that the mind and heart have a way of playing unreasonable tricks.
In other words, check yourself before you wreck yourself, and be honest with those closest to you about how you're feeling. And as the twins add, this is a transit that plays for keeps, so avoid leading people on or getting caught in a pursuer-distancer dynamic, as well.
The takeaway
We're not saying this energy is necessarily the easiest for Venus—or our relationships—but it has its place to encourage us to explore. From the bedroom to our subconscious, the next few weeks with Venus in Scorpio are sure to be ripe for transformation.
