Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

5 Things To Do While Venus, The Planet Of Love, Is In Scorpio

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 22, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
September 22, 2024

It's been all romance and rose-colored glasses with Venus in Libra for the past few weeks, but from September 22 to October 17, Venus is making moves through mysterious and passionate Scorpio.

As the planet of love and beauty, Venus is actually considered to be in "detriment" when it's in Scorpio because Venus rules Taurus, Scorpio's opposite. (Planets are in detriment when they're in the opposite sign of the sign they rule.)

But that doesn't mean Venus in Scorpio has to be a detriment to us! Knowing how to work with this energy is a great way to move through the next four weeks with more clarity and alignment. Here are five ways to do just that.

1.

Lean into the occult

Scorpio is a sign that revels in the taboo and the occult. There's no such thing as "too dark" to these folks, so if there's something you've been holding back from because it seems a little too out there, now might be a good time to do it.

Think tarot reading, casting spells, or even sexual exploration. As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, "Seduction is an art form while Venus tours Scorpio, even (or especially) if it involves a little kink."

2.

Get erotic

Speaking of getting kinky, Scorpio is absolutely a sign of eroticism. After all, they are associated with the eighth house of sex and intimacy. Under these Scorpio Venus skies, the twins advise getting in touch with your eroticism through dance, sensual movement, or good old-fashioned sexytime.

"Carve out time in your schedule for one-on-ones. The sultriest magic happens behind closed doors now," the twins say. Not currently seeing anyone? Have no fear! You don't need a partner to spend a bit of intimate time with yourself, and certainly not to dance around naked in your living room.

3.

Connect with water

As a water sign all about transformation and rebirth, Scorpio is constantly reinventing itself, moving through different evolutions, and transmuting its emotions.

As such, connecting with the element of water while Venus is in Scorpio is a great way to tap into that transformational energy yourself. Water is purifying and incredibly healing, so spend some time at your nearest natural body of water, such as the ocean, a pond, or even a stream.

No natural bodies of water near you? Here's our guide to spiritual baths—because the bathtub totally works too!

4.

Purge emotional baggage

Sticking with the idea of transformation and reinvention, you might find you're especially passionate and intense under these Scorpio Venus skies—especially when it comes to your relationships. The twins note that now is a good time to dive deep into emotional exploration in order to move past any blocks.

Whether you journal about what you're going through, perform a ritual for release, or finally just tell someone what's been on your heart, you'll feel a whole lot lighter.

5.

Repair trust & obsession issues

Finally, be wary of obsessive and jealous behavior over the next few weeks. Scorpio can be loving and loyal at best but obsessive and possessive at worst. If you're feeling that influence over your love life, know that the mind and heart have a way of playing unreasonable tricks.

In other words, check yourself before you wreck yourself, and be honest with those closest to you about how you're feeling. And as the twins add, this is a transit that plays for keeps, so avoid leading people on or getting caught in a pursuer-distancer dynamic, as well.

The takeaway

We're not saying this energy is necessarily the easiest for Venus—or our relationships—but it has its place to encourage us to explore. From the bedroom to our subconscious, the next few weeks with Venus in Scorpio are sure to be ripe for transformation.

More On This Topic

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

