Gastroenterologist

Shilpa Ravella, M.D. is a gastroenterologist and author. Her first book, A Silent Fire: The Story of Inflammation, Diet & Disease (W.W. Norton), was a best science pick by Nature and was shortlisted for the 2023 Phi Beta Kappa Award in Science. Her writing has appeared in The Atlantic, New York Magazine, Slate, The Wall Street Journal, TIME, Salon, Discover, and USA Today, among other publications. She is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center.