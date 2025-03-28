While we need to include a good amount of whole plant foods in our daily diet, we also need to be mindful of the types of plants we are consuming. The most important factors in cultivating a diverse gut microbiome are both the quantity and diversity of whole plant foods. For example, seaweed contains important fibers for gut health that are not present in terrestrial plants. In one 2011 study of middle-aged adults, the diversity of fruits and vegetables9 consumed was a better predictor of lower inflammation in the body than the absolute quantity consumed. And in 2018, research conducted by the American Gut Project revealed that people who eat at least 30 different plants each week have much greater microbial diversity than those who eat only around 10.