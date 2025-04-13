Advertisement
A Makeup Trick To Make Eyes Look Bigger (Great For Those 50+)
As you age, your skin will naturally start to sag (thanks to a decline in collagen production). This skin atrophy is particularly noticeable in thinner areas, like the under-eyes and on the eyelids. Now, there's nothing wrong with this (aging is a natural and beautiful thing!); however, it's not rare to feel insecure about these changes and wish to disguise them the best you can.
Luckily, this quick eyeliner tip can make your eyes look bigger and even fake some lift. Here, find the step-by-step method from makeup artist Chele Spell's TikTok tutorial.
How to make your eyes look bigger using eyeshadow
For this look, Spell uses a shadow palette with a darker brown shade, a cream-colored pencil, and a shimmer. Here's the method:
Create a wing on the bottom lash line
Grab your darker brown shade on a small angled brush. "Start by taking the brush and following from the bottom [lash] line, and bring up a very faint line," she says.
This line should go from where your outer bottom lashes begins, going toward the tail of your eyebrow, and ending just a tad before it hits your brow.
"Take your ring finger and soften it up by lifting," Spell says. So instead of blending the line downward toward your cheekbone, use upward motions and blend it toward the brow.
Add an upper line under the brow bone
"Take the same brush and do not add any more shadow. Go where your crease is—you're going to be creating a slight line just above the crease," she says. This should be going along the bottom of the brow bone, right under your brow arch.
Then, swoop the crease line outward and upward so that the tail is aligned with the end of your brow and appears slightly upturned. It will look like the bottom line you previously created, and this one would connect if they were extended but will leave a slight gap in the shape of a triangle.
Take your finger and slowly blend the top shadow. Don't blend it so much that you can't see it at all but just enough so the harshness is gone.
Add dimension to the inner corner
"You're now going to extend from the inner corner," she says. Using the same brush, connect the upper crease line to the inner corner of your eye where your brow bone ends and your nose begins.
Then connect this line to the inner corner of your actual eye. Using a fluffy shadow brush, blend these lines so they look like faint shadows.
Top it off with a bright pop of cream
With a cream-colored pencil or shadow, go in with a small brush and place it on the outer corner (aka, in the triangle you created earlier), on the inner corner, and on the center of your lid.
This step will help create dimension on the eyes and really nail down the contrast between the light shadows you just created and the brighter pockets.
Finish the rest of your look
If you need a visual demonstration, check out Spell's full TikTok tutorial here.
The takeaway
If you want to mask sagging skin around the eyes, you'll want to play with light and shadow (aka contour). This eyeshadow look will help complement the natural shape of your eye and create the illusion of a lifted lid. Although, if you have hooded eyes, you might want to consider these nine other tips, too.