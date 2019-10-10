5 People Share How They Use CBD To Get A Great Night's Sleep

Whether it's because of racing thoughts, chronic pain, or general restlessness, most of us have had trouble falling asleep at some point in our lives. In fact, about 25% of the U.S. population struggles with insomnia every single year, which means there are a lot of people looking for help falling asleep.

When it comes to natural remedies for sleep, CBD has been getting a lot of attention. But does it really work? And how, exactly, do you use it to get high-quality zzz's? Read on to find out how real people are using CBD to get a great night's sleep: