5 People Share How They Use CBD To Get A Great Night's Sleep
Whether it's because of racing thoughts, chronic pain, or general restlessness, most of us have had trouble falling asleep at some point in our lives. In fact, about 25% of the U.S. population struggles with insomnia every single year, which means there are a lot of people looking for help falling asleep.
When it comes to natural remedies for sleep, CBD has been getting a lot of attention. But does it really work? And how, exactly, do you use it to get high-quality zzz's? Read on to find out how real people are using CBD to get a great night's sleep:
1. I make it part of my wind-down ritual.
"Taking CBD before bed has become a nice wind-down ritual for me. I'll put my cellphone away, take a dropperful of full-spectrum CBD—which comes out to about 20 mg of CBD—and read a few pages of a book. Then, I go to bed. I've definitely noticed that I wake up in the middle of the night less often since I started taking it. Win!" —Emily, 25
2. I take CBD when I wake up in the middle of the night.
"I've had insomnia for 10 years, and since I started taking CBD, I'm finally sleeping seven to eight hours again. I've never had a problem falling asleep, but I would wake up at 2 or 3 a.m. and not be able to get back to sleep. So, I'd take an over-the-counter nighttime medication a few nights a week, even though I knew it wasn't healthy to rely on them so much. I'd try to use them sparingly, but when you wake up in the middle of the night nearly every night, you get pretty desperate. After starting CBD, I'm able to drift back off to sleep until 7 or 8 a.m., even if I wake up in the middle of the night. It's subtle, but I can feel my body relaxing into sleep within 30 minutes, and I haven't needed any over-the-counter medications for months. It has truly changed my life." —Claire, 65
I prefer CBD gummies to more easily regulate my dose.
"I'm pretty new to CBD, so I wanted to go with gummies because the tinctures I've tried before have a hempy taste, which I didn't love. And this way, I can truly regulate my dose.
"The best flavor I've tried is the PLUS CBD Gummies in blueberry. The Balance formula has 50 mg of CBD per gummy, which is perfect for me. If I take one when I get home from work, I'm able to feel its balancing effects by the time I lie down in bed. And I mean, a little extra dessert after dinner—count me in!" —Sam, 29
4. I take 25 mg to help me sleep more soundly.
"I don't have insomnia in the traditional sense of the word, but I often toss and turn during the night and wake up feeling groggy and not as rested as I feel I should be. I'm always looking for natural options to help me sleep a bit more soundly, and being in the wellness world, CBD is hard to miss! I heard about the benefits for sleep, so I often take it under my tongue before bed—I'll do about 25 mg. It works better on some nights than others, but I find it usually helps me sleep more soundly without tossing and turning." —Gina, 32
5. I use CBD because it doesn't make me groggy.
"I've always had trouble falling asleep; I typically don't drift off before midnight and often wake up once or twice throughout the night. I've tried melatonin and some other sleep remedies before but never thought they helped much—and they would make me groggy the next day (which kind of defeats the point, doesn't it?).
"I'd been hearing about CBD for a while, and I'm really glad I tried it. With PLUS CBD Gummies in the blackberry tea-flavored Sleep formula, which has 25 mg of CBD along with melatonin, I'm able to fall asleep easier and don't experience grogginess or other symptoms—besides my normal morning grumpiness—the next morning." —Sam, 27
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These first-person testimonials were not compensated by PLUS Products and are not intended to represent medical advice or typical experiences; your experience may differ from those described.