This Speedy Megan Roup Workout Will Supercharge Your Glutes In Just 5 Minutes

The Power of A Quick Workout + A 5-Minute Routine To Get Your Glutes Burning
Let it be known: I'm a big fan of quickie workouts. Quickie workouts (I'm talking 20, 10, or even 5 minutes) are a great way for anyone to ease back into a regular movement routine. They're also perfect for starting off your morning, or those days when you're not feeling motivated to do a full 45-minute or hour-long workout.
Here are a few more reasons I'm a huge proponent of quickie workouts:
- They're low commitment. It can be much easier to convince yourself to start a workout knowing it’s just 5 or 10 minutes. Then, 9 times out of 10 you’ll feel so good afterwards, you’ll end up doing another quickie workout.
- You can pack so much into a short amount of time. If programmed well, quickie workouts utilize your time way more efficiently. Oftentimes, it will make the idea of working out five to six days a week easier.
- It promotes consistency. The effects on your physical and mental health with 5, 10, or 15 minutes of movement a day far outweigh 1 or 2 long workout sessions a week. I would rather my clients be consistent with shorter workouts, than only commit to a longer workout a couple times a week.
- They fit easily into your schedule. Quickies make it so much easier for anyone who struggles to squeeze in movement into their busy schedule. I get so many many moms who message me and tell me that the quickies are perfect during nap time. Or women who work full-time say they love to squeeze in a quickie during their zoom calls or lunch breaks.
Convinced yet? To try out a quickie workout yourself, I've put together a 5-minute, glutes-focused routine below. After you try it, I'm confident you'll understand why I'm obsessed with these speedy routines.
Summary
Time: 5 minutes
Equipment: None
Instructions: Start on one side of your body, and move from one exercise to the next without rest. Complete 24 reps for each movement. Once you've completed all 5 moves, repeat the sequence on the opposite side of your body.
1. Close Lift Hydrant
- Start on all fours. Come down to your left forearm.
- Keeping your knees bent at 90 degrees, engage your right glutes, and lift your right leg up to the side.
- Engage your core to stabilize your body as you lower your leg back to the starting position.
- That's one rep. Complete 24 reps, then continue to the next movement.
2. Hydrant Extend Back
- From a lifted hydrant position, extend your leg backward.
- Engage your core to stabilize your body while reversing the movement, and returning to a hydrant position.
- That's one rep. Complete 24 reps, then continue to the next movement.
3. Tap Back
- From an extended leg position, slowly lower your leg down, until your toe touches the ground.
- With control, return to your staring position.
- That's one rep. Complete 24 reps, then continue to the next movement.
4. Knee Pull
- From your all fours position, slowly bring your right knee in towards your chest. Curl your spine inward, bringing your head towards your knee.
- Keeping your knee bent at 90 degrees, reverse the movement, and extend your toes towards the sky.
- That's one rep. Complete 24 reps, then continue to the next movement.
5. Pulse At Hip Height
- From your extended knee pull position, pulse your leg up an inch, then down an inch.
- Engage your core to stay stable throughout this movement.
- Complete 24 reps, then repeat the entire sequence (moves 1 to 5) on the left side.
Want more quickie workouts? You can find an entire library of them on The Sculpt Society App. I've also put together an entire 4-week Quickie Program with my friend and client Kate Bock. Enjoy!
