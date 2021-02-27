This Speedy Megan Roup Workout Will Supercharge Your Glutes In Just 5 Minutes

Let it be known: I'm a big fan of quickie workouts. Quickie workouts (I'm talking 20, 10, or even 5 minutes) are a great way for anyone to ease back into a regular movement routine. They're also perfect for starting off your morning, or those days when you're not feeling motivated to do a full 45-minute or hour-long workout.

Here are a few more reasons I'm a huge proponent of quickie workouts: