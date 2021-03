Dance-Based Fitness Instructor

Megan Roup is the founder of The Sculpt Society, an athletic approach to dance-based fitness. The studio began with Roup's personal journey to feeling empowered through movement. With so much intimidation around dance cardio, Roup created The Sculpt Society for the non-dancer. She simplifies the dance cardio moves so anyone at any level will feel successful. TSS is a fun, effective and empowering workout designed to increase confidence and strength.