Routines

The Power of A Quick Workout + A 5-Minute Routine To Get Your Glutes Burning

Megan Roup
Megan Roup
October 26, 2024
By Megan Roup
Dance-Based Fitness Instructor
Megan Roup is the founder of The Sculpt Society, an athletic approach to dance-based fitness.
Image by mbg creative / Megan Roup
October 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Let it be known: I'm a big fan of quickie workouts. Quickie workouts (I'm talking 20, 10, or even 5 minutes) are a great way for anyone to ease back into a regular movement routine.

They're also perfect for starting off your morning or those days when you're not feeling motivated to do a full 45-minute or hourlong workout.

Here are a few more reasons I'm a huge proponent of quickie workouts:

  • They're low commitment. It can be much easier to convince yourself to start a workout knowing it's just 5 or 10 minutes. Then, nine times out of 10, you'll feel so good afterward, you'll end up doing another quickie workout. 
  • You can pack so much into a short amount of time. If programmed well, quickie workouts utilize your time way more efficiently. Oftentimes, it will make the idea of working out five to six days a week easier.
  • It promotes consistency. The effects on your physical and mental health with 5, 10, or 15 minutes of movement a day far outweigh one or two long workout sessions a week. I would rather my clients be consistent with shorter workouts than only commit to a longer workout a couple of times a week.
  • They fit easily into your schedule. Quickies make it so much easier for anyone who struggles to squeeze movement into their busy schedule. I get so many moms who message me and tell me that the quickies are perfect during nap time. Or women who work full time say they love to squeeze in a quickie during their Zoom calls or lunch breaks.

Convinced yet? To try out a quickie workout yourself, I've put together a five-minute, glutes-focused routine below. After you try it, I'm confident you'll understand why I'm obsessed with these speedy routines.

Summary

Time: 5 minutesEquipment: NoneInstructions: Start on one side of your body, and move from one exercise to the next without rest. Complete 24 reps for each movement. Once you've completed all 5 moves, repeat the sequence on the opposite side of your body.
1.

Close-Lift Hydrant

Image by mbg creative / Megan Roup
  1. Start on all fours. Come down to your left forearm.
  2. Keeping your knees bent at 90 degrees, engage your right glutes and lift your right leg up to the side.
  3. Engage your core to stabilize your body as you lower your leg back to the starting position.
  4. That's one rep. Complete 24 reps, then continue to the next movement.
2.

Hydrant Extend Back

Image by mbg creative / Megan Roup
  1. From a lifted hydrant position, extend your leg backward.
  2. Engage your core to stabilize your body while reversing the movement and returning to a hydrant position.
  3. That's one rep. Complete 24 reps, then continue to the next movement.
3.

Tap Back

Image by mbg creative / Megan Roup
  1. From an extended leg position, slowly lower your leg until your toe touches the ground.
  2. With control, return to your starting position.
  3. That's one rep. Complete 24 reps, then continue to the next movement.
4.

Knee Pull

Image by mbg creative / Megan Roup
  1. From your all-fours position, slowly bring your right knee in toward your chest. Curl your spine inward, bringing your head toward your knee.
  2. Keeping your knee bent at 90 degrees, reverse the movement, and extend your toes toward the sky.
  3. That's one rep. Complete 24 reps, then continue to the next movement.
5.

Pulse at Hip Height

Image by mbg creative / Megan Roup
  1. From your extended knee pull position, pulse your leg up an inch, then down an inch.
  2. Engage your core to stay stable throughout this movement.
  3. Complete 24 reps, then repeat the entire sequence (moves 1 to 5) on the left side.

Quickie workouts have quickly become one of the most popular routines on The Sculpt Society App—I even worked with my friend and client Kate Bock to create a Quickie Program. Once you try the workout above, I'm sure you'll be a fast fan, too!

