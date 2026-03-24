5 Foods That Support Long-Term Brain Health, According To Science
What you eat has a direct impact on your focus, mood, memory, and overall cognition. And while there's no single "brain food" that does it all, research consistently shows that certain foods offer particularly powerful benefits for long-term brain health.
Here are five worth adding to your plate, and the science behind why they work.
Fatty fish
Salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in DHA and EPA, two omega-3 fatty acids that are critical for brain cell structure and reducing neuroinflammation. DHA is actually the dominant omega-3 in the brain, where it influences neurotransmitters and overall brain function.
A systematic review1 found that omega-3 intake increases learning, memory, cognitive well-being, and blood flow in the brain.
How much to eat: Aim to eat at least two to three servings of fatty fish per week (check out this lemony, salmon orzo recipe). And consider an omega-3 supplement (like one of these expert-vetted ones) for even more therapeutic benefits.
Blueberries
These small berries pack a serious cognitive punch, thanks to their high concentration of anthocyanins—phytonutrients that protect neurons and support memory.
A 2023 randomized controlled trial2 in older adults found that daily wild blueberry consumption improved vascular function, cognitive performance, and episodic memory.
How much to eat: A daily serving of about ½ to 1 cup of blueberries is a great goal to aim for. Wild blueberries pack a bit more antioxidant power, so even a slightly smaller portion goes a long way (they're great to buy frozen too!).
Leafy greens
Spinach, kale, and arugula are high in folate, lutein, and vitamin K, nutrients that are linked to slower cognitive decline.
A prospective cohort study4 of 960 participants found that eating approximately one serving per day of leafy greens slowed cognitive decline by the equivalent of being 11 years younger. Each of those nutrients (vitamin K, lutein, folate, and nitrate) was individually associated with slower decline.
How much to eat: Even just eating one cup of leafy greens a day, can move the needle of your brain health. Try adding a handful of spinach in your smoothie or a simple arugula salad at lunch.
Walnuts
These brain-shaped nuts are a good source of vitamin E, healthy fats, and polyphenols that help combat oxidative stress in the brain.
A 2023 randomized controlled trial5 found that 16 weeks of mixed nut consumption (including walnuts) improved brain vascular function and memory in older adults. And a crossover trial6 found that a walnut-rich breakfast improved reaction times on executive function tasks throughout the day.
How much to eat: Aim for about 1 ounce of walnuts daily (roughly a small handful or 14 halves).
Dark chocolate
Yes, chocolate makes the list, but we're talking about the 70% cacao or higher variety. Dark chocolate provides flavonoids that support blood flow to the brain and enhance mood and attention.
A randomized controlled trial7 found that dark chocolate improved verbal memory compared to white chocolate. And a systematic review8 confirmed that both acute and chronic cocoa intake positively affect cognition, accompanied by increased cerebral blood flow.
How much to eat: These benefits can be seen from eating about 1 ounce of dark chocolate daily. Just don't eat it too close to bed and always be wary for added sugars.
The takeaway
Each of these five foods supports brain health in a different way (whether that's by strengthening brain cells to improving blood flow and protecting against oxidative stress). Even if you can't get all of these foods on a daily basis, incorporating them into your weekly menu can have some major long-term benefits.
8 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36381743/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36972800/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35458181/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29263222/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37296019/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39924976/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32075015/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33265948/