What If Meat Could Slow Brain Aging? It Might If You Have This Gene
Most people eat meat because it's filling and high in protein. But what if meat could be more than a protein powerhouse in your diet?
New research published in JAMA Open Network 1suggests higher meat consumption may actually help protect some people against cognitive decline. But only if you have a specific variant of the APOE gene.
A quick primer on the APOE gene
APOE (apolipoprotein E) is a gene that helps your body process fats and cholesterol. It comes in three main variants: ε2, ε3, and ε4. Everyone inherits two copies (one from each parent) creating six possible combinations.
The ε4 variant is the strongest known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. People who carry one copy of ε4 have about a 3-fold increased risk, and those with two copies face up to a 12-fold increased risk compared to non-carriers.
About 25% of the global population carries at least one copy of the ε4 variant. That's roughly 1 in 4 people whose brains may respond differently to dietary choices, including meat consumption.
What the research found
Researchers analyzed data from 133,771 participants in the UK Biobank, a large-scale biomedical database. They tracked participants' dietary habits and cognitive function over time, looking specifically at how meat consumption affected brain health, and whether genetics played a role.
They found that higher meat consumption was associated with slower cognitive decline, but only in people with the APOE ε4 gene variant (specifically those with ε3/ε4 or ε4/ε4 genotypes). Individuals with this gene who ate more meat performed better on tests of fluid intelligence, showing a higher ability to solve new problems and think abstractly.
For participants with other APOE genotypes (like ε2/ε2, ε2/ε3, or ε3/ε3), higher meat intake showed no protective effect.
Why might meat protect some brains but not others?
After finding this pattern, researchers dug into the mechanism behind it. They proposed a hypothesis rooted in human evolution.
The APOE ε4 variant is actually the ancestral form of the gene, meaning it's the version our earliest human ancestors carried. These ancestors lived in environments where meat was the primary food source, and their brains may have adapted to thrive on meat-derived nutrients like vitamin B12, iron, zinc, and complete proteins.
As humans migrated and diets diversified, newer variants (ε3 and ε2) emerged and became more common. These variants may be better suited to plant-heavy or mixed diets, whereas people who carry the ε4 variant may be evolutionarily "wired" to benefit from meat in ways that other genotypes aren't.
However, it's important to note this research is observational, meaning it shows an association, not direct cause and effect.
The researchers can't say definitively that meat causes cognitive protection in ε4 carriers, only that there's a significant correlation worth exploring further.
What this means for you
Wondering if you should start adding more meat into your diet? Here's how to think about these findings:
- If you know your APOE status: The research suggests that dietary recommendations likely need to be tailored to your genetics. If you know your an ε4 carrier, it may be worth discussing meat consumption with your healthcare provider as part of a broader brain health strategy.
- If you don't know your APOE status: Genetic testing is available through different services or through your doctor. However, knowing your status is a personal decision that comes with significant emotional considerations, especially given that ε4 is closely linked to Alzheimer's risk.
- Quality matters: The study looked at overall meat consumption, but not all meat is created equal. If you do eat meat, focusing on unprocessed, high-quality sources, like grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, or wild-caught fish. Regardless of your APOE status, these meats are a better choice for your health.
- Diet is one piece of the puzzle: Remember no single food is a magic bullet. Cognitive health is influenced by many lifestyle factors, including sleep, exercise, stress management, social connection, and more.
The takeaway
For the roughly 25% of people who carry the APOE ε4 variant, this research shows meat may play a more important role in brain health than previously thought. But for others, different dietary patterns may be more beneficial.
On a broader scale, these findings challenge the notion that there's one "right" diet for everyone. It's important to remember everyone's body responds to food differently, and what's protective and nourishing for one person may not be for another.