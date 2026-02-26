An RD's Go-To Lemony Salmon Orzo Recipe That Has 34 Grams Of Protein
Looking for a new family favorite? This light and lemony, chock-full of flavor, color, vitamins, and minerals dish is for you. It’s so good that even Katie Couric loves it and loves talking about it. Added bonus: It’s perfectly balanced with carbs, protein, healthy fats, and veggies.
What makes this dish shine even brighter is the fact that even though the flavors are layered and complex, like something you’d expect from a fancy pants restaurant, it’s one of the easiest dishes to make in the book. I love that. My fiancé is obsessed with this preparation, so we cook it on a regular basis. Sometimes weekly, which is good, since it’s recommended to consume fatty fish at least twice a week.
Lemony Salmon Orzo
Serves 4
prep time: 10 to 15 minutes
cook time: 30 to 35 minutes
Nutritional information per serving: 492 calories, 34 grams protein, 26 grams fat, 30 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 1½ cups orzo
- 3½ cups chicken broth (or preferred broth)
- 4 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 2½ cups lightly packed spinach, chopped
- 1½ cups frozen peas
- 5 tablespoons minced fresh dill, divided
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice (about 1 lemon)
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
- Freshly ground black pepper (optional)
Method
- In a large pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat until hot. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to soften, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the orzo and cook, stirring occasionally, until it is lightly toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the orzo is tender and has absorbed most of the broth, about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, line a sheet pan with aluminum foil extending it a few extra inches on both ends. Place the salmon (skin-side down if there is skin) on the on the foil and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Pull up the ends of the foil and lightly crimp and close the foil over the fillets so they are covered but with some gaps for steam to escape. Bake until it is fully cooked (check the middle) and flakes easily, 12 to 14 minutes. Set aside.
- Once the orzo is cooked, add the spinach, peas, ¼ cup of the dill, lemon juice, and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt to the pan and stir well to combine. Cook, nudging everything around in the pan, until the spinach has wilted and the peas are cooked, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Use a spoon or spatula to create small wells in the orzo for the salmon fillets. Place the fillets into the wells. Sprinkle the feta evenly over everything. Cover the pan for 1 to 2 minutes so the feta slightly melts and the salmon warms. Garnish with the remaining 1 tablespoon of dill, black pepper, if desired, and serve immediately.
Storage & reheating
Once cooled, store airtight in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. To reheat, warm in a pan over medium heat until heated through, or microwave.
Hungry for more? Find this recipe and 80+ more in Grasso's cookbook, Crave, Cook, Nourish: 80+ Recipes and Expert Guidance for Healthy, Happy Nutrition.