3 Research-Backed Reasons To Start Your Day With Chocolate
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It kick-starts your metabolism to be more efficient throughout the day and gets energy to your brain so you can think sharper and focus with ease. When it comes to what a healthy breakfast looks like, visions of colorful (high-protein) smoothies or omelets loaded with veggies may come to mind. Chocolate likely isn't on your mental list, but it should be.
Research shows that there are a lot of perks to eating some chocolate earlier in the day.
What makes chocolate so healthy?
Chocolate is derived from the cacao plant. Cacao is bursting with beneficial compounds like:
- Flavonols: Chocolate is rich in plant compounds called flavonols. Flavonols are powerful antioxidants that protect the body from oxidative stress and inflammation. They’ve also been shown to improve blood flow to the brain1 (which is what helps cognition).
- Theobromine: This plant compound is responsible for some of chocolate’s mood-boosting effects2. It’s also a (very) mild stimulant and may help focus.
- Phenylethylamine: This compound stimulates the release of endorphins from the brain3.
Why have it in the morning?
While these compounds are beneficial for health no matter what time of day you consume chocolate, they may have a more positive effect on how you feel throughout the day when incorporated into breakfast.
- Improved cognition: Multiple studies show that eating chocolate frequently is linked to better memory. A 2019 study found that those who ate 70% dark chocolate every day for a month improved cognitive performance during the study and up to three weeks later.
- Lifted mood: It’s likely no surprise that chocolate improves mood—but this benefit isn’t just anecdotal. Studies show that cacao consumption increases serotonin concentrations in the brain.
- Better metabolic health: Past research shows that eating chocolate is associated with a healthy body weight and cholesterol levels.3 And a 2021 study found that post-menopausal women who ate chocolate for breakfast had better fasting glucose levels, ate fewer calories throughout the day, and lost belly fat (compared to eating chocolate at night).
What type of chocolate is best?
Not all chocolate is created equal. Some include heaps of added sugar and fillers that dilute (or negate) cacao's natural benefits. Look for:
- 70% of higher cocoa: It’s best to opt for dark chocolate, especially those with 70% or higher cocoa content. The higher the percentage of cacao, the more flavonols and theobromine.
- Cocoa powder: Cocoa powder is a great way to get all of these beneficial compounds sans any added sugars in just 1-2 tablespoons daily. (Just make sure it's unsweetened!)
The thing is, more isn't always better. Research shows the most benefits for those who eat 1 to 2 ounces of dark chocolate a day. That’s typically about 1-2 squares, but check the label to confirm.
The takeaway
While chocolate is mainly considered a dessert food, having it for breakfast can be good for your health. You just want to make sure the meal as a whole as plenty of fiber and protein to keep you full. Try making this dark chocolate granola or this chocolate peanut butter smoothie.