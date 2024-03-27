Advertisement
Olive Oil Dark Chocolate Granola Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Without Wrecking Your Blood Sugar
This granola is really a snacking granola, the kind you eat by the handful while walking around the kitchen. It feels very rich and decadent, but not quite dessert material. I love Hu date-sweetened chocolate chips here, or Guittard’s coconut-sugar chips.
Dark Chocolate, Olive Oil, and Sea Salt Snacking Granola
Makes 6 cups (730 g)
- 1/2 cup (70 g) raw hazelnuts
- 2 cups (180 g) old-fashioned (not thick-cut) oats
- 1/4 cup (30 g) unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup (50 g) raw sliced almonds
- 1/4 cup (40 g) sesame seeds
- 1/2 cup (45 g) unsweetened (100% cacao) dark chocolate chips or date-sweetened or coconut sugar–sweetened chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup (30 g) cocoa nibs
- 1/4 cup (25 g) cocoa powder
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- Prep: Preheat the oven to 325ÅãF (165.C). Roughly chop . cup (70 g) hazelnuts. Line a rimmed baking sheetwith parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine 2 cups (180 g) oats, 1/4 cup (30 g) coconut, 1/2 cup (50 g) sliced almonds, 1/4 cup (40 g) sesame seeds), 1/2 cup (45 g) chocolate chips, 1/4 cup (30 g) cocoa nibs, 1/4 cup (25 g) cocoa powder, 2 teaspoons vanilla, 1/4 cup (60 ml) oil, 1/4 cup (60 ml) maple syrup, and 1 teaspoon salt. Mix well. Transfer to a baking sheet.
- Bake the granola: Bake for 15 minutes and then give the granola a good stir. Bake for another 15 minutes and stir again; the granola should be getting dry and toasty around the edges. At this point it may need another 5 to 10 minutes. The cocoa will look very dark, so taste it—the oats and nuts should be nice and toasty, but nothing should be burnt. Let cool completely, then store in an airtight container for 3 to 4 weeks.
Reprinted from the new book Health Nut: A Feel-Good Cookbook by Jess Damuck. Text copyright © 2024 by Jess Damuck. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Linda Pugliese. Published by Abrams.
