Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

Olive Oil Dark Chocolate Granola Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Without Wrecking Your Blood Sugar

Jess Damuck
Author:
Jess Damuck
March 27, 2024
Jess Damuck
Recipe Developer, Food Stylist & Author
By Jess Damuck
Recipe Developer, Food Stylist & Author
Jess Damuck is a recipe developer, food stylist, and the cookbook author of two cookbooks, Salad Freak and Health Nut.
table with bowls of fruit and granola
Image by Photographs copyright © 2024 by Linda Pugliese / Health Nut Cookbook
March 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

This granola is really a snacking granola, the kind you eat by the handful while walking around the kitchen. It feels very rich and decadent, but not quite dessert material. I love Hu date-sweetened chocolate chips here, or Guittard’s coconut-sugar chips.

Dark Chocolate, Olive Oil, and Sea Salt Snacking Granola

Makes 6 cups (730 g)

Ingredients
  • 1/2 cup (70 g) raw hazelnuts
  • 2 cups (180 g) old-fashioned (not thick-cut) oats
  • 1/4 cup (30 g) unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1/2 cup (50 g) raw sliced almonds
  • 1/4 cup (40 g) sesame seeds
  • 1/2 cup (45 g) unsweetened (100% cacao) dark chocolate chips or date-sweetened or coconut sugar–sweetened chocolate chips
  • 1/4 cup (30 g) cocoa nibs
  • 1/4 cup (25 g) cocoa powder
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
  1. Prep: Preheat the oven to 325ÅãF (165.C). Roughly chop . cup (70 g) hazelnuts. Line a rimmed baking sheetwith parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine 2 cups (180 g) oats, 1/4 cup (30 g) coconut, 1/2 cup (50 g) sliced almonds, 1/4 cup (40 g) sesame seeds), 1/2 cup (45 g) chocolate chips, 1/4 cup (30 g) cocoa nibs, 1/4 cup (25 g) cocoa powder, 2 teaspoons vanilla, 1/4 cup (60 ml) oil, 1/4 cup (60 ml) maple syrup, and 1 teaspoon salt. Mix well. Transfer to a baking sheet.
  2. Bake the granola: Bake for 15 minutes and then give the granola a good stir. Bake for another 15 minutes and stir again; the granola should be getting dry and toasty around the edges. At this point it may need another 5 to 10 minutes. The cocoa will look very dark, so taste it—the oats and nuts should be nice and toasty, but nothing should be burnt. Let cool completely, then store in an airtight container for 3 to 4 weeks.

Reprinted from the new book Health Nut: A Feel-Good Cookbook by Jess Damuck. Text copyright © 2024 by Jess Damuck. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Linda Pugliese. Published by Abrams.

Health Nut Cookbook

Over 100 new feel-good recipes from the author of Salad Freak.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Craving Sushi? This Spicy Tuna Bowl Comes Together Quicker Than Takeout
Recipes

Craving Sushi? This Spicy Tuna Bowl Comes Together Quicker Than Takeout

Michelle Braxton

10 Things Nutrition Experts Want You To Eat For Enviable Gut Health
Functional Food

10 Things Nutrition Experts Want You To Eat For Enviable Gut Health

Megan Falk

The Definitive Egg Story: Why Cholesterol Content In Eggs Is Complex
Functional Food

The Definitive Egg Story: Why Cholesterol Content In Eggs Is Complex

Stephanie Eckelkamp

12 Foods That MDs & PhDs Want You To Eat For The Sake Of Your Brain
Functional Food

12 Foods That MDs & PhDs Want You To Eat For The Sake Of Your Brain

Julia Guerra

The 5 Most Important Things About Gut Health (Kombucha Lovers, Get Excited)
Paid Content | SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

The 5 Most Important Things About Gut Health (Kombucha Lovers, Get Excited)

Devon Barrow

Why You Should Keep Eating Cozy Foods Even After Winter Ends
Functional Food

Why You Should Keep Eating Cozy Foods Even After Winter Ends

Nidhi Pandya

Why Women Need Carbs & How To Keep Them From Causing Chaos In The Body
Functional Food

Why Women Need Carbs & How To Keep Them From Causing Chaos In The Body

Phoebe Lapine

Try This Plant- & Protein-Packed Soup From A Mediterranean Blue Zone
Recipes

Try This Plant- & Protein-Packed Soup From A Mediterranean Blue Zone

Diane Kochilas

These Blueberry Muffins Are Low In Sugar But Big On Fiber & Antioxidants
Recipes

These Blueberry Muffins Are Low In Sugar But Big On Fiber & Antioxidants

Phoebe Lapine

Craving Sushi? This Spicy Tuna Bowl Comes Together Quicker Than Takeout
Recipes

Craving Sushi? This Spicy Tuna Bowl Comes Together Quicker Than Takeout

Michelle Braxton

10 Things Nutrition Experts Want You To Eat For Enviable Gut Health
Functional Food

10 Things Nutrition Experts Want You To Eat For Enviable Gut Health

Megan Falk

The Definitive Egg Story: Why Cholesterol Content In Eggs Is Complex
Functional Food

The Definitive Egg Story: Why Cholesterol Content In Eggs Is Complex

Stephanie Eckelkamp

12 Foods That MDs & PhDs Want You To Eat For The Sake Of Your Brain
Functional Food

12 Foods That MDs & PhDs Want You To Eat For The Sake Of Your Brain

Julia Guerra

The 5 Most Important Things About Gut Health (Kombucha Lovers, Get Excited)
Paid Content | SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

The 5 Most Important Things About Gut Health (Kombucha Lovers, Get Excited)

Devon Barrow

Why You Should Keep Eating Cozy Foods Even After Winter Ends
Functional Food

Why You Should Keep Eating Cozy Foods Even After Winter Ends

Nidhi Pandya

Why Women Need Carbs & How To Keep Them From Causing Chaos In The Body
Functional Food

Why Women Need Carbs & How To Keep Them From Causing Chaos In The Body

Phoebe Lapine

Try This Plant- & Protein-Packed Soup From A Mediterranean Blue Zone
Recipes

Try This Plant- & Protein-Packed Soup From A Mediterranean Blue Zone

Diane Kochilas

These Blueberry Muffins Are Low In Sugar But Big On Fiber & Antioxidants
Recipes

These Blueberry Muffins Are Low In Sugar But Big On Fiber & Antioxidants

Phoebe Lapine

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Types Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different StylesWhat Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.