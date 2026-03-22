Study Finds These Activities Show Promise For Those Suffering From Dementia
Dementia is no easy burden to bear, both for those suffering from the condition and for the caregivers who monitor everything from medication to schedules to patients' mental health.
And indeed, those with dementia often do have coinciding mental health issues—but according to new research published in the journal Aging & Mental Health1, there are a few mind-body interventions (MBIs) that can bring relief. Here's what they found.
Taking a closer look at mind-body interventions for dementia
For this study, researchers wanted to get a better understanding of which mind-body interventions (i.e. yoga, mindfulness, meditation, etc.) work best for those with dementia.
They performed a review of existing data on dementia and mind-body interventions, including five databases and 98 studies from around the world. And not only were they looking for which interventions work best, but also who specifically they work best for, and under what conditions, such as length of the activity, having other people present, and so on.
In the end, they found that MBIs did show promise for mental health benefits in dementia patients. And not only that, but certain factors proved to be important, such as keeping the sessions under an hour, having family or caregivers motivate patients, and keeping the routine consistent.
Getting these interventions to "stick"
Mind-body interventions are great exercises to do, even if you don't have dementia. But for those with the condition, they could be especially important for mental health management. A few examples of MBIs include:
- Yoga
- Tai Chi
- Qigong
- Acupuncture
- Massage therapy
- Music therapy
- Spinal manipulation
- Meditation
- Relaxation techniques
Of course, it's one thing to recommend someone try yoga, and another for them to actually follow through. To that end, as study co-author Isabel Sadowski, Ph.D., explains in a news release, "Better outcomes were more often seen when programs were shorter, simpler, cognitively less demanding, and when caregivers and technological reminders were involved."
Not only that, but the research also notes that group connectedness, flexible timing, and skilled instruction were important factors. Some barriers, on the other hand, included cognitive load, health comorbidities, and logistical obstacles.
The takeaway
Mind-body interventions are a great addition to the routines of those with dementia, and this research helps us get even more specific in order to figure out what works. Based on the findings, it appears that even less than an hour of MBIs can help improve the mental health of those with dementia.