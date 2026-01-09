You likely don't get as much sleep as you did as a kid, and for good reason. Sleep duration changes throughout our lives thanks to our ever-evolving lifestyles and sleep needs. But how much sleep you need and how much sleep you get are two separate things. In a study published in the journal Scientific Reports1 , researchers have zeroed in on the age group that gets the least amount of sleep. Here's what they found, plus our top tips for getting quality sleep—no matter how old you are.