You may have heard that coffee itself can carry a specific type of mycotoxin (meaning, a toxic chemical product produced by fungi), but you should watch out for the machine itself. "I had this automatic De'Longhi Italian [machine] that grinds the beans and pours it all out," says Rubino. "I went away on vacation, and I forgot to empty the grinds out of the coffee machine before I went, so all those wet grinds were sitting in this plastic tray. I come back and [mold] is just all over the inside of this machine. I literally had to throw it away."