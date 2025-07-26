Advertisement
4 Unlikely Nutrients That Protect Against Muscle & Bone Loss
There’s no doubt that muscle and bone loss become more common with age. In fact, muscle mass can decline about 8% per decade after you turn 30 if your habits don’t keep up with your changing physiology. That’s why strength training plus protein, vitamin D, and calcium intake are so important.
But researchers are also looking at other nutrients and supplements that may help prevent osteosarcopenia (age-related muscle and bone loss). Having both makes it more likely for people to lose their independence, become frail, and impair their longevity.
So they recently reviewed the evidence on four promising treatments1 (in this order): creatine, probiotics, prebiotics, and HMB.
Here’s what you need to know.
Creatine
Creatine is best known as a sports supplement—one that helps athletes and fitness enthusiasts get an edge. But decades of research shows this supplement helps people of all ages and fitness levels build muscle and strength. And more research is emerging about its role in bone health.
Creatine works by supplying the muscles and brain with phosphocreatine, a compound that is used to generate cellular energy (as ATP).
Impact on muscle: This increase of energy reserve helps you train harder and longer—in turn stimulating muscle protein synthesis, which in turn stimulates muscle protein synthesis and muscle growth. These muscle-building benefits are seen when the supplement is paired with a strength training program. And studies consistently show greater results with creatine than exercise alone.
Impact on bone: Bone cells also rely on ATP for energy; the rate of bone breakdown tends to outpace that of bone synthesis as you get older. Clinical studies in humans have also shown that creatine may improve bone geometry (the structure of the bones) in a way that can help protect against fractures.
Paired with other supplements: This analysis also emphasized that combining creatine with other supplements may produce even greater results. It pairs particularly well with whey protein and branched-chain amino acids (leucine, isoleucine, and valine).
The verdict: The study authors concluded that creatine’s effects on muscle and bone health in healthy adults can be a smart addition to strength training for managing (or preventing) osteosarcopenia.
Probiotics
Probiotics refer to live microorganisms that have a beneficial effect on health. They’re found in fermented foods (like yogurt and kefir) and supplements (that provide more targeted strains).
Impact on the muscle: Probiotics might indirectly help the muscle by calming chronic inflammation, lowering oxidative stress, and improving nutrient metabolism. Some probiotic strains (and maintaining a healthy gut microbiome in general) also support insulin sensitivity, and as insulin resistance is known to accelerate muscle loss, this is a particularly intriguing benefit.
Impact on bone: Some animal studies suggest that probiotics may help boost bone mineral density and increase vitamin D absorption.
The final verdict is coming after prebiotics!
Prebiotics
Prebiotics are specific types of fiber that good bacteria residing in the gut microbiome ferment. These fibers are naturally found in some foods (like oats and Jerusalem artichokes) and supplements.
Impact on the muscle & bone: Prebiotics help gut bacteria make short-chain fatty acids. These compounds help absorb calcium and lower the risk of bone loss. Plus, prebiotics help keep chronic inflammation at bay, which is important for maintaining muscle.
The verdict: The study authors state that probiotics and prebiotics are safe and may complement other more proven strategies (like exercise, protein, and vitamin D) for protecting against osteosarcopenia. They also emphasize that the gut-muscle-bone axis is a promising target for healthy aging.
HMB
HMB (or β-Hydroxy-β-methylbutyrate) is a metabolite of the amino acid leucine. Leucine is the key amino acid that stimulates muscle protein synthesis. Only about 5% of leucine gets converted to HMB in the body, but higher levels of this compound have been linked to muscle mass and grip strength.
Impact on muscle: HMB may help preserve or modestly increase muscle strength in older adults, though evidence for boosting actual muscle mass is mixed.
Impact on bone: HMB shows promise for improving bone structure in animal studies, but there’s no strong evidence yet for bone benefits in humans.
The verdict: Research on HMB supplementation for preventing age-related muscle and bone loss is inconclusive at the moment. Although some studies show it can help enhance strength and recovery in active individuals.
The takeaway
There are three lifestyle factors that play an outsized role in preventing or slowing age-related muscle and bone loss: strength training, protein intake, and vitamin D. However, this study highlights that creatine, prebiotics, and probiotics may offer much-needed additional support.