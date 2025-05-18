Advertisement
This Whey Powder Packs 25 Grams Of Protein (And Doesn't Taste Like Chemicals)
If you've ever tried a whey protein powder, chances are you've also suffered through a lingering aftertaste. Most are sweetened with stevia or artificial sweeteners like sucralose, giving them an unpleasant residual flavor.
It's a shame because supplementing with a protein powder can make meeting your daily protein needs (over 100 grams for most active people) way more doable.
High-quality animal proteins like whey provide all the requisite amino acids your body needs to build muscle, maintain strong immune function, and more.* But if people are going to take something for their health regularly, it needs to taste good—and that's why we created grass-fed whey protein isolate+.
Each serving packs 25 grams of complete protein from grass-fed cows, including over 6 grams of branched-chain amino acids and enough leucine (2.5 grams) to trigger muscle protein synthesis.* (Read up on why this is so essential here.)
As for what you won't find in our product, it's free of flavoring chemicals and artificial sweeteners.
Instead, our whey (which comes in both chocolate and vanilla!) gets its rich, smooth, and aftertaste-free flavor from ingredients like pink Himalayan salt, organic monk fruit, organic cinnamon, organic vanilla, and organic cocoa. You'll be able to tell the difference with the very first sip.
Hitting your protein goals never tasted so good—and these reviews prove it:'
My wife is stealing my protein
"I've been taking whey for years, and my wife never liked the aftertaste of stevia or artificial sweeteners in the brands I used. This one tastes great with clean ingredients, so much so that I will have to double my whey protein purchases going forward."
—Doug
Clean and delicious
"Finally, a truly clean and delicious protein powder. This protein powder is so easy to fit into my routine. It tastes great and mixes well in everything I've tried it in."
—Sam M.
Best I've tried
"Honestly, this is the first whey protein I trust will work for me because the formula is so high quality and I enjoy it, so I'll actually stick with it!"
—Isla B.
Delicious
"So yummy! I've been trying to focus on my protein intake recently and this grass-fed whey has made it so easy to do so. Both the vanilla and chocolate varieties are delicious and don't have any gross ingredients."
—Abby M.
It checks all the boxes
"I haven't been a huge protein powder fan in the past because it's hard to find one that tastes good and actually has good ingredients. I'm really glad I tried mbg's whey protein because it checks all the boxes."
—Daren B.
Yummy vegetarian protein
"As a vegetarian consciously trying to get more complete protein in my day (because I know I'm legit not getting enough), this grass-fed whey protein isolate is my go-to. I don't usually love vanilla-flavored protein products, but this is really natural tasting with hints of cinnamon."
—Madison
The takeaway
Adding a protein powder to your smoothies is a fast way to close the gap on your daily protein needs—but a lot of them have a funky flavor due to artificial ingredients. mindbodygreen's new grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is packed with organic, clean ingredients that taste more natural (because they exclude artificial flavors, sweeteners, and other bad stuff). Learn more about it and order your first bag here.