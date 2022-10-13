4 Benefits Of Regular Sauna Use, From Brain Health To Longevity

Sometimes what feels good turns out to be good for you, too—take massages, walks on the beach, and enjoying a delicious smoothie, for example. All of these things may feel like a splurge, but they simultaneously benefit your health, so why not indulge?

Saunas are no exception. On the mindbodygreen podcast, both neurologist Dale Bredesen, M.D. author of The End of Alzheimer's, and energy specialist Ari Whitten, author of Eat for Energy, sing the praises of the mighty sauna—here’s why you might want to consider booking a session, if you're able.