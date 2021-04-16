It's The 300th Episode Of The mbg Podcast! A Sneak Peek At Our Special AMA

Today marks the 300th episode of the mindbodygreen podcast! What a journey it's been since our launch on June 12, 2017. We've had an incredible array of guests on the show—including top doctors, researchers, athletes, and actors; with them, we've discussed some pretty mind-blowing science, helpful tips and tricks, and, of course, the latest trends in well-being. After nearly four years of these weekly chats, it's safe to say I've learned a thing or two from our trove of interviewees.

So who is our chosen guest for this 300th milestone, you ask? Well, it's you—our smart, curious, passionate listeners. We couldn't have continued these inspiring conversations without your support (especially as we embraced the remote interview, due to the pandemic), so it only makes sense to turn the spotlight toward our ever-engaged audience.

In this episode, I answer everything you want to know about what it's like to host a podcast, the conversations we've had over the last four years, and the well-being space writ large. Essentially: We're turning the tables.

You submitted such intricate, thought-provoking questions (thank you!), so definitely lend an ear to the entire episode to hear the ask-me-anything (AMA) in full. But in the meantime, we've grabbed some of the highlights for you below: