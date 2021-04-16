It's The 300th Episode Of The mbg Podcast! A Sneak Peek At Our Special AMA
Today marks the 300th episode of the mindbodygreen podcast! What a journey it's been since our launch on June 12, 2017. We've had an incredible array of guests on the show—including top doctors, researchers, athletes, and actors; with them, we've discussed some pretty mind-blowing science, helpful tips and tricks, and, of course, the latest trends in well-being. After nearly four years of these weekly chats, it's safe to say I've learned a thing or two from our trove of interviewees.
So who is our chosen guest for this 300th milestone, you ask? Well, it's you—our smart, curious, passionate listeners. We couldn't have continued these inspiring conversations without your support (especially as we embraced the remote interview, due to the pandemic), so it only makes sense to turn the spotlight toward our ever-engaged audience.
In this episode, I answer everything you want to know about what it's like to host a podcast, the conversations we've had over the last four years, and the well-being space writ large. Essentially: We're turning the tables.
You submitted such intricate, thought-provoking questions (thank you!), so definitely lend an ear to the entire episode to hear the ask-me-anything (AMA) in full. But in the meantime, we've grabbed some of the highlights for you below:
1. What are the three top lessons you've learned throughout the course of recording the mbg podcast?
First, I think it's important for us to always be open and to always listen. We as a brand, as a podcast, share different points of view, which doesn't happen a lot in wellness. There are a lot of hosts out there who only feature guests that tend to share their nutrition philosophy, and I think that's an issue.
For lesson two, I've learned so much about breathing in the past year—specifically the science behind nasal breathing. It's so simple, but it has such a profound impact on well-being. I actually did an experiment recently in which I taped my mouth at night to force me to breathe through my nose, and it's had a pretty awesome impact.
For the last lesson, I'm going to bring this back to point No. 1, because what's so awesome about the world we live in right now is that the science is evolving so quickly. Because things are changing so quickly, we need to be open to changing our point of view. What we may have believed last month may not be scientifically grounded today. Wellness is a journey, and you need to be able to evolve in that journey.
2. You hear so much wellness advice each and every week. How does it affect your own health journey? Does all this info ever get overwhelming?
I'll go back to my belief that wellness is a journey and curiosity is key. So what do I do? I listen, I read, and I try to learn. I take what I want, and I also toss what I don't want. You decide what's right for you—you don't have to do, nor should you do, what any expert tells you to do.
Ultimately, the more educated you are, the better equipped you are to make the right decisions for your health and well-being. It's a process, so be curious, be informed, and make a decision.
3. What emerging health trends are you most excited about?
This idea of what I'll call "back to the basics" is really interesting. Practices like nasal breathing; walking in nature; intermittent eating; more real, whole foods; connecting IRL; having purpose; these are all relatively simple well-being practices, but they have very strong science behind them. Plus, there's great bang for your buck in terms of longevity—after all, breathwork, human connection, and walking in nature don't cost a dime.
Colleen—my wife, co-founder, and co-CEO of mindbodygreen—agrees: "I like back to the basics," she says. "In the evolution of self-care, we need to start thinking about what brings us joy, what speaks to our soul, what brings us purpose. Rose petals and baths are wonderful; they're just not necessarily something we can all incorporate into our everyday lives to move the needle about how we feel."
4. How do you feel about sometimes getting off track and losing motivation?
Hey—it happens. It's part of the journey. I'm a big believer in the 80/20 rule (80% of the time you're eating nutritious foods and saving treats for the remaining 20%). For me, that looks like more indulgences on the weekend.
I also like the language of "treat" versus "cheat." That's a subtle mindset shift that's very powerful, and I find that I'm less likely to get off track if I have that 20% of fun in terms of my diet. There's a tendency to fall off the wagon (and fall off very hard) when you take an all-or-nothing approach to diet, whereas I believe an 80/20 lifestyle is very doable.
5. You talk a lot about work-life integration or the work-life blend. Do you ever experience burnout, and how has this strategy evolved over the years?
Short answer? Yes! I do feel burnt out occasionally, admittedly more frequently than I'd like this year. For me, getting outside and walking helps a lot. Of course, there's breathwork, there's meditation, but sometimes it's just not enough.
See, I love what I do, and I am so grateful that I get to share all of it with my wife—we're so blessed. But when you're so passionate about something and you work with your spouse, you're often not able to shut off.
As Colleen notes, "For me, setting boundaries has been an important part of having that be compatible with my well-being. So there will be times when Jason will want us to talk about work at night, and I have to say, ''Nope, let's talk about it in the morning.'" We also watch high-quality TV at night (wearing blue-light blockers!) to wind down and tune out—that's what works for us.
"It's a little bit of a dance to figure out what works for you," Colleen adds. "But it's definitely what helps us creatively because our minds are always wandering and thinking."
Listen to the full episode to hear more, and thank you for your support.
Again, we want to say thank you—for your support, your time, your five-star reviews, your thoughtful comments, and for submitting questions for this very episode. It's truly an honor to embark on this well-being journey with you and explore these complex, cutting-edge topics together.
Make sure to tune in to the 300th episode to hear the AMA in full, and if there's anything you wish we would cover on the podcast (or any guests you think we should chat with!), please drop us a note at podcast@mindbodygreen.com. Be well, and here's to another 300!
