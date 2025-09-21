These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Have An Anxious Attachment Style
The 12 signs of the zodiac each approach dating and relationships in their own way. While some are more aloof, noncommittal, and even avoidant, for instance, other signs fall on the more anxious end of the spectrum.
Of course, someone's zodiac sign is never a guarantee they'll have an anxious attachment style, but these three tend to need lots of reassurance.
And P.S.: This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun, moon, or rising sign, as well as their Venus sign, which influences how we give and receive love.
Cancer
The most likely sign to have an anxious attachment style is...drumroll please...Cancer. And if you've ever dated a Cancer (or are one yourself), you're probably not surprised to see the crab of the zodiac on the list.
As a sensitive water sign ruled by mood, Cancer is known for its telltale mood swings. They also tend to have excellent memories and are prone to overthinking and ruminating on those memories. And as the sign that places the most value on emotional safety and security, they get extremely anxious when that safety feels compromised.
As such, Cancers can get into their own heads about their relationship and often need reassurance from their partner that they're still loved and that things are going smoothly.
Libra
The second most likely sign to have an anxious attachment style is none other than people-pleasing Libra. As an air sign, Libra is intellectually minded and diplomatic yet always seeking peace and balance. This can result in managing others' emotions and constantly trying to be liked or loved.
Of course, you can imagine how that can translate to an anxious attachment style. Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, so they want to receive others' affection and have a really hard time with conflict. They're quick to appease friends and lovers because they'd rather avoid rocking the boat.
And if the boat is rocking, they'll work hard to patch things up—their anxious attachment won't allow for anything else.
Pisces
Finally, we have Pisces as the third most likely sign to have an anxious attachment style. A water sign, like Cancer, Pisces is extremely sensitive to their own emotions and the emotions of others. If their partner is upset with them, they'll know, and that will immediately send them worrying about their own lovability.
Sometimes, though, Pisces can also imagine problems that aren't actually there or make a mountain out of a molehill. Ruled by Neptune, the planet of illusion, Pisces needs to remember that not every conflict will spell doom for the relationship, and love involves trusting the person you choose.
The takeaway
Again, someone's zodiac sign will never guarantee how their attachment style will turn out, especially considering our attachment styles are largely influenced by our upbringing. Nevertheless, in terms of which signs are more prone to anxious attachment tendencies, Cancer, Libra, and Pisces are definitely at the top of the list.