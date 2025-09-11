These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Play Hard To Get When They're Interested
Each of the 12 signs of the zodiac approach relationships differently. Where some are more upfront and direct with their affection, for instance, some signs prefer to play hard to get.
Of course, someone's sign is never a guarantee they'll always play hard to get, but the following three signs are known for being a bit coy.
And P.S.: This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun or rising sign, as well as their Venus sign, which influences how we handle dating and relationships.
Scorpio
The most likely zodiac sign to play hard-to-get is...drumroll please...Scorpio! Now, take this with a grain of salt—an uninterested Scorpio may not be playing hard to get at all and might just not like you. However, these folks are tricky because an interested Scorpio may act no differently.
They're natural-born skeptics with serious trust issues, so their guard is never down. If you try to approach them, even if they think you're cute or want to get to know you, they'll need to investigate you before opening up. Be patient with them!
Aquarius
The second most likely zodiac sign to play hard to get is none other than the aloof and quirky Aquarius. Where Scorpio is skeptical and distrusting, Aquarius is a sign that genuinely doesn't care. They may not even realize you're flirting with them, or if they do, they're too focused on more important things in their life, like being a free and unique individual.
Even if they are interested, they tend to be slow to warm up. Aquarius folks are very comfortable with who they are, so they're not about to compromise themselves to land a date. When they play hard to get, it's either because they're truly uninterested or they're waiting to see if you're worth their time.
Capricorn
Finally, the third most likely sign to play hard to get is Capricorn. As the sea goat of the zodiac, Caps are known for being serious, hardworking, and responsible. Their biggest priority is being successful in life, so when it comes to relationships, they're in it for the long haul.
They're averse to situationships and would rather build something lasting, so when they play hard to get, they're making sure you're someone who fits into their vision for the future. If not, well, let's just say, hard to get will turn into ghosting.
The takeaway
Again, someone's zodiac sign never guarantees whether they'll play hard to get, and each of the 12 signs can be coy in its own way. Nevertheless, Scorpio, Aquarius, and Capricorn tend to be the most likely to play hard to get, even when they're interested.