Advertisement
Underrated Ways To Level Up Your Skin Health In 2024 (Without More Products)
While tending to your largest organ is a worthy 2024 resolution, the truth is that skin care is not all about the products. In fact, you can make significant changes in your skin's health both inside and out without buying anything at all.
To come, three inside-out beauty resolutions to try in 2024:
Prioritize high-quality, consistent sleep
Consider sleeping well your first step to a clear, calm, and youthful complexion. See, while you sleep, your skin kicks into repair mode, thanks to a little hormone called melatonin (often referred to as the "sleepy-time" hormone).
"Melatonin is critically important for your skin and plays a significant role in skin repair from environmental exposure, UV light, stressors, pollution, and so on," says board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., on an episode of Clean Beauty School. "If you're not resting, you're not generating that melatonin, and your skin isn't repairing itself."
In short, make sleep a priority, and your body, mind, and skin will thank you.
Quick tips
- Set a bedtime reminder
- Keep your room at 68 degrees Fahrenheit
- Take a magnesium supplement
Eat a protein-rich diet
There are plenty of factors that lead to thin, crepey skin, thus plenty of ways to encourage tighter, more resilient skin. (Read our guide on this specific skin texture to learn more.)
One strategy experts suggest: prioritizing protein. "A sufficient amount of protein as part of a healthy diet is essential to support the body's ability to synthesize proteins of all types, including those in the skin," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., previously told mbg.
Quick tips
- Opt for protein-rich snacks with Greek yogurt, nut butter, etc.
- Drink a protein shake to meet your daily quota
- Start the day with a high-protein breakfast
- Add a collagen supplement to your routine for even more protein support
Seek out daily stress relief
The relationship between stress and skin health1 is a well-researched one. For instance, in acne-prone individuals, stress triggers breakouts. For those with sensitive skin, it can cause inflammation and rashes.
Stress, it turns out, can also lead to faster skin aging. "Less collagen is produced in high-stress states since more of the body's resources are used to combat stress and the inflammation it produces," says board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.
While you can't exactly control when stressful events occur, you do have some control over how you cope—the latter being a skin care step too often ignored.
Quick tips
- Try going on one or two short walks a day
- Give daily meditation a shot
- Release the temptation to rush when it's not necessary
The takeaway
If you want to enhance your skin in 2024, you should know it's not just about the products. Getting high-quality sleep, prioritizing protein intake, and finding stress relief where you can will all contribute to more radiance in the year to come. Craving more inside-out beauty tips for the new year? Tune in to the Clean Beauty School episode on the topic below:
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel