Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Underrated Ways To Level Up Your Skin Health In 2024 (Without More Products)

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 05, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Smiling Young Woman with Freckles Looking Off Camera
Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy
January 05, 2024

While tending to your largest organ is a worthy 2024 resolution, the truth is that skin care is not all about the products. In fact, you can make significant changes in your skin's health both inside and out without buying anything at all. 

To come, three inside-out beauty resolutions to try in 2024: 

1.

Prioritize high-quality, consistent sleep

Consider sleeping well your first step to a clear, calm, and youthful complexion. See, while you sleep, your skin kicks into repair mode, thanks to a little hormone called melatonin (often referred to as the "sleepy-time" hormone). 

"Melatonin is critically important for your skin and plays a significant role in skin repair from environmental exposure, UV light, stressors, pollution, and so on," says board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., on an episode of Clean Beauty School. "If you're not resting, you're not generating that melatonin, and your skin isn't repairing itself." 

In short, make sleep a priority, and your body, mind, and skin will thank you. 

Quick tips

RELATED READ: Our Full Guide to Beauty Sleep: Mistakes, Expert Tips & Best Nighttime Products

2.

Eat a protein-rich diet

There are plenty of factors that lead to thin, crepey skin, thus plenty of ways to encourage tighter, more resilient skin. (Read our guide on this specific skin texture to learn more.)

One strategy experts suggest: prioritizing protein. "A sufficient amount of protein as part of a healthy diet is essential to support the body's ability to synthesize proteins of all types, including those in the skin," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., previously told mbg

Quick tips

  • Opt for protein-rich snacks with Greek yogurt, nut butter, etc. 
  • Drink a protein shake to meet your daily quota
  • Start the day with a high-protein breakfast 
  • Add a collagen supplement to your routine for even more protein support

RELATED READ: Protein Needs for Women: How Much Is Enough — And What's Too Much?

3.

Seek out daily stress relief

The relationship between stress and skin health1 is a well-researched one. For instance, in acne-prone individuals, stress triggers breakouts. For those with sensitive skin, it can cause inflammation and rashes.

Stress, it turns out, can also lead to faster skin aging. "Less collagen is produced in high-stress states since more of the body's resources are used to combat stress and the inflammation it produces," says board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

While you can't exactly control when stressful events occur, you do have some control over how you cope—the latter being a skin care step too often ignored. 

Quick tips

  • Try going on one or two short walks a day
  • Give daily meditation a shot
  • Release the temptation to rush when it's not necessary 

The takeaway

If you want to enhance your skin in 2024, you should know it's not just about the products. Getting high-quality sleep, prioritizing protein intake, and finding stress relief where you can will all contribute to more radiance in the year to come. Craving more inside-out beauty tips for the new year? Tune in to the Clean Beauty School episode on the topic below:

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Level Up Your Skin Care Game With 3 Habits For A Firmer Complexion
Beauty

Level Up Your Skin Care Game With 3 Habits For A Firmer Complexion

Jamie Schneider

This Is The One Thing You Should Do To Stop Hair Loss This Year
Beauty

This Is The One Thing You Should Do To Stop Hair Loss This Year

Jamie Schneider

The Best (& Easiest) Way To Care For Dry, Wrinkly Skin
Beauty

The Best (& Easiest) Way To Care For Dry, Wrinkly Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Key To Stop Premature Aging — The Skin Care Steps To Know
Beauty

This Is The Key To Stop Premature Aging — The Skin Care Steps To Know

Alexandra Engler

Want To Kick Off 2024 With Brighter Skin? Start These 3 Habits Now
Beauty

Want To Kick Off 2024 With Brighter Skin? Start These 3 Habits Now

Jamie Schneider

The Biggest Skin Care Trends To Come In 2024, According To Editors
Beauty

The Biggest Skin Care Trends To Come In 2024, According To Editors

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Habits *Actually* Boost Collagen Production & Firm Skin
Beauty

These 3 Habits *Actually* Boost Collagen Production & Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon
Beauty

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon

Jason Wachob

After Testing 100+ Products, These Are The 15 Best Beauty Items Of 2023
Beauty

After Testing 100+ Products, These Are The 15 Best Beauty Items Of 2023

Jamie Schneider

Level Up Your Skin Care Game With 3 Habits For A Firmer Complexion
Beauty

Level Up Your Skin Care Game With 3 Habits For A Firmer Complexion

Jamie Schneider

This Is The One Thing You Should Do To Stop Hair Loss This Year
Beauty

This Is The One Thing You Should Do To Stop Hair Loss This Year

Jamie Schneider

The Best (& Easiest) Way To Care For Dry, Wrinkly Skin
Beauty

The Best (& Easiest) Way To Care For Dry, Wrinkly Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Key To Stop Premature Aging — The Skin Care Steps To Know
Beauty

This Is The Key To Stop Premature Aging — The Skin Care Steps To Know

Alexandra Engler

Want To Kick Off 2024 With Brighter Skin? Start These 3 Habits Now
Beauty

Want To Kick Off 2024 With Brighter Skin? Start These 3 Habits Now

Jamie Schneider

The Biggest Skin Care Trends To Come In 2024, According To Editors
Beauty

The Biggest Skin Care Trends To Come In 2024, According To Editors

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Habits *Actually* Boost Collagen Production & Firm Skin
Beauty

These 3 Habits *Actually* Boost Collagen Production & Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon
Beauty

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon

Jason Wachob

After Testing 100+ Products, These Are The 15 Best Beauty Items Of 2023
Beauty

After Testing 100+ Products, These Are The 15 Best Beauty Items Of 2023

Jamie Schneider

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.