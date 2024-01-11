Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

3 Tips To Simplify Your Skin Care Routine (Without Losing Benefits), From A Derm

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 11, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Woman applying post shower skin care
Image by Ani Dimi / Stocksy
January 11, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Every beauty professional has their nonnegotiable steps. In our series, Like a Pro, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry insiders on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Seeking a simpler skin care routine? As someone who has interviewed countless dermatologists, estheticians, and cosmetic chemists, I’ll let you know that’s an expert-approved pursuit. 

However, trimming your routine should be done with intention and nuance to ensure benefits like brightening, tightening, and hydrating don’t get tossed out the window, too. Below, find some expert advice on refining (but never downgrading!), your beauty shelf. 

1.

Look for combination products 

First up: Look for products that boast more than one benefit. “A combination product, meaning one that has multiple active ingredients, is a great way to simplify a skin care routine by reducing the number of steps,” says board-certified dermatologist Julia Schwartz, M.D., FAAD

This will also help you limit excessive product layering, she adds, which can lead to pilling (aka, when tiny bundles of product gather like lint on the skin). 

For example, if you’re seeking hydration and brightening, look for a serum with antioxidants (vitamin C, astaxanthin, etc.) and powerful humectants like hyaluronic acid or glycerin. 

Just don’t take matters into your own hands and mix powerful actives like retinol and chemical exfoliants. Otherwise, you may spark some irritation or render them both ineffective. A pre-combined product already did the legwork for you, and they're specifically formulated to be combined.

A few noteworthy combination products include the Acaderma Star Light Spot Corrector Serum that works to eliminate texture and ease hyperpigmention, The Ordinary Soothing & Barrier Support Serum which soothes redness and hydrates, or The Organic Skin Co. The Good Oil, which delivers antioxidant protection and locks in a dewy finish. 

2.

Invest in treatment steps 

“If I were going to put my money and time into any skin care topical, I would definitely choose a retinoid, like tretinoin,” Schwartz says. 

Tretinoin is a prescription-only retinol formula, with a similar goal to over-the-counter options (ease fine lines, treat acne, banish discoloration, etc.) but delivers a stronger concentration, which may deliver more noticeable results. 

One perk of prescription-only retinols is that they can be customized for your skin concerns—meaning one person may have 0.25% retinol, while another may have 1%, depending on their skin sensitivity and concerns. Some formulas even have additional ingredients, making them combination products, too. 

For example, Ro (a custom prescription skin care company) offers Custom Rx , a "compounded topical treatment" that can be custom-made with other noteworthy skin superstars, like niacinamide, vitamin E, and ceramides, Schwartz explains.

If you don’t want to go the prescription route, there are plenty of great options OTC, too—here’s a list of our eight favorite picks right now

3.

Optimize your topical routine before opting for devices

Schwartz notes that at-home skin care devices, like microcurrent tools and LED light therapy, can certainly improve skin health (so a worthy step if you can handle commitment), but they shouldn’t be your first priority. 

“If the goal is to simplify your routine, you’ll get more bang for your buck by using active topical ingredients in the form of serums and creams, rather than expensive and time-consuming devices,” she says. 

Consider beauty devices an extra step if you decide to level-up, not something you desperately need to round out an effective, minimal skin care routine. 

And remember: Your skin care routine doesn’t have to be the same night after night. You can opt for skin cycling, or just keep extra products (masks, devices, peels, etc.) for special occasions or when your skin needs a refresh. 

The takeaway

If you want to simplify your skin care routine, start by looking for combination products that contain more than just one benefit to your skin. For the major treatment steps like retinol, consider that a place to invest in a higher-quality product. Finally, keep beauty devices in mind as an option, not a necessity, for glowing, healthy skin. Here, learn even more about building a minimalist-friendly routine

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Is The Best Diet For Skin Longevity, According To Science
Beauty

This Is The Best Diet For Skin Longevity, According To Science

Jamie Schneider

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception
Beauty

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception

Hannah Frye

A Celebrity Esthetician's 3 Best Tips For Fresh, Bright Skin
Beauty

A Celebrity Esthetician's 3 Best Tips For Fresh, Bright Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happened When I Ate No Processed Foods For A Week
Beauty

Here's What Happened When I Ate No Processed Foods For A Week

Jamie Schneider

This Unexpected Product Leaves My Skin Feeling Baby Soft & It's 20% Off
Beauty

This Unexpected Product Leaves My Skin Feeling Baby Soft & It's 20% Off

Hannah Frye

Bumps On Your Arms & Legs? Try These 3 Expert Recommended Steps
Beauty

Bumps On Your Arms & Legs? Try These 3 Expert Recommended Steps

Alexandra Engler

This Product Lifts Your Cheekbones In Just One Use & It's Currently $100 Off
Beauty

This Product Lifts Your Cheekbones In Just One Use & It's Currently $100 Off

Carleigh Ferrante

This One Product Can Help Your Hair Grow & It Tastes Like A Chocolate Milkshake
Beauty

This One Product Can Help Your Hair Grow & It Tastes Like A Chocolate Milkshake

Hannah Frye

This Effective Skin Care System Will Get You Results In A Few Simple Steps
Beauty

This Effective Skin Care System Will Get You Results In A Few Simple Steps

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Best Diet For Skin Longevity, According To Science
Beauty

This Is The Best Diet For Skin Longevity, According To Science

Jamie Schneider

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception
Beauty

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception

Hannah Frye

A Celebrity Esthetician's 3 Best Tips For Fresh, Bright Skin
Beauty

A Celebrity Esthetician's 3 Best Tips For Fresh, Bright Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happened When I Ate No Processed Foods For A Week
Beauty

Here's What Happened When I Ate No Processed Foods For A Week

Jamie Schneider

This Unexpected Product Leaves My Skin Feeling Baby Soft & It's 20% Off
Beauty

This Unexpected Product Leaves My Skin Feeling Baby Soft & It's 20% Off

Hannah Frye

Bumps On Your Arms & Legs? Try These 3 Expert Recommended Steps
Beauty

Bumps On Your Arms & Legs? Try These 3 Expert Recommended Steps

Alexandra Engler

This Product Lifts Your Cheekbones In Just One Use & It's Currently $100 Off
Beauty

This Product Lifts Your Cheekbones In Just One Use & It's Currently $100 Off

Carleigh Ferrante

This One Product Can Help Your Hair Grow & It Tastes Like A Chocolate Milkshake
Beauty

This One Product Can Help Your Hair Grow & It Tastes Like A Chocolate Milkshake

Hannah Frye

This Effective Skin Care System Will Get You Results In A Few Simple Steps
Beauty

This Effective Skin Care System Will Get You Results In A Few Simple Steps

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.