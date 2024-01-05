Advertisement
Introducing The 2-3-5 Routine: The Skin Care System That's All About Efficiency & Simplicity
I have been thinking about what it means to have a "consistent" skin care schedule. Certainly, consistency is something I preach. It's probably my most often given advice: You must be consistent with your skin care routine to see results, I tell people over and over and over again. But it's not just me rehashing this advice—ask almost any skin care expert, and they'll tell you the exact same thing.
But what does it mean to be consistent, especially within the context of a hectic life? If I typically have five steps in my routine, am I all of a sudden no longer consistent if I drop it down to two steps when I'm busy? Or is my otherwise minimalist morning routine suddenly erratic on the days when I decide to indulge in a multitude of add-ons? The answer is simple: Of course it's not.
And yet, so many folks feel the unnecessary pressure to always do the exact same thing—day and night—without adjustment. So I'm here to argue we need to take some of the rigidness out of our routines and allow for changes while still remaining within the bounds of consistency.
It's why I'm starting to default to what I'm calling a 2-3-5 routine. Allow me to tell you all about it.
What is the 2-3-5 routine? The basics + how to:
The 2-3-5 routine is a skin care framework that the user can pick and choose what steps they need on any given day or night. It starts with the basics (a simple 2-step routine) and expands from there. It allows the user to build an effective skin care tool kit and then pick and choose what they need to use depending on their skin's needs for the day.
The two-step routine:
Consider this your foundation routine. It's bare bones but intentionally so. All it takes is two steps both morning and night, using only three products in total. In the morning, all you need to do is hydrate and wear sunscreen—and splash your face with water if you'd like a rinse. At night, wash with a cleanser and hydrate with your moisturizer of choice.
- The 2-step (day): Moisturizer + SPF
- The 2-step (night): Cleanser + moisturizer
Lean on this routine on the days when you have little to almost no time at all. Or opt for it when your skin would benefit from a break. Or you simply just don't feel like it! All of these are valid excuses to pare back your skin care routine.
Editor's note:
The three-step routine:
Here, all we're doing is adding in a serum, often called your "treatment" step. They are called treatments because they contain ingredients that target (or treat) a specific issue, such as dark spots, fine lines, redness, dryness, and the like.
As board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman, M.D., told us: "Serums are light, thin skin care products filled with active ingredients. [They] are the workhorse products that target specific skin concerns, whereas moisturizers act as a barrier for the skin, locking in moisture."
- The 3-step (day): Serum + moisturizer + SPF
- The 3-step (night): Cleanser + serum + moisturizer
This is a solid, effective daily routine. Honestly, this is what my routine looks like more days than not! Not only that, but most derms I interview explain that their routines are essentially this. So take comfort in the fact that for most folks whose job it is to pay attention to skin, in their own lives—they stick to a three-step routine.
But what serum should you add?
Here's where things get personal. Your serum of choice should be entirely up to you and your needs!
- For dry skin, opt for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and aloe.
- For sensitive skin or redness, opt for oat extracts.
- For dullness, opt for brightening antioxidants.
- For dark spots, look for ingredients that inhibit pigment formation such as kojic acid or niacinamide.
- For aging concerns, look for any of the previously mentioned ingredients, plus vitamin C, retinol, or retinol alternatives.
- And for further guidance, these are our favorite serums.
If you're like me and like to switch it up, you can have an arsenal of serums that you oscillate between depending on the day or night. (This is similar to skin cycling—read more here). Or if you have no idea where to begin on the serum front, then I suggest an antioxidant serum. Antioxidants fight free radicals and protect the skin from damage—everyone could benefit from an antioxidant serum, no matter the skin type.
The five-step routine:
And for the days and nights when you have time to do the works, here's a five-step routine, which adds an eye cream and toner. Toners and eye creams aren't necessary but certainly can have added benefits.
Toners (or essences or mist) can balance the skin's pH, add another layer of hydration, and provide an additional avenue for ingredients to penetrate the skin.
As for eye creams, these are particularly helpful for anyone with specific concerns around the eye area such as dark circles, puffiness, or fine lines. But unless your eye area is bothering you, you certainly don't need to have one in your lineup.
- The 5-step (day): Toner + serum + eye cream + moisturizer + SPF
- The 5-step (night): Cleanser + toner + serum + eye cream + moisturizer
This routine is great for when your skin needs a bit of extra attention. Like when my eyes are feeling a bit dry or I'm noticing my skin could use more hydration, I love to layer in these extra steps.
You can also certainly add more than the above. There's no rule that you have to stop at five steps, if you have the time, interest, and energy to add more! For example, you can do a weekly exfoliation mask to help buff away excess dead skin cells. Or layer on a rich, thick face oil on nights when you want to do a face massage.
Why the 2-3-5 step routine works:
The 2-3-5 routine is simple, straightforward, no-fuss—and effective. It's less of a step-by-step guide and more of a framework on how to build a skin care routine you can be consistent with. You shouldn't feel limited by it. Instead allow yourself to tweak, expand, and condense your routine as necessary—that doesn't mean you're no longer "consistent." Given how chaotic life can often feel, even accomplishing the basics is a feat to be celebrated.
Try these prodcuts
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel