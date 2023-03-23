How To Get The Most Volume & Least Frizz, From A Pro Stylist
Advertisement
If you have curly or wavy hair, then you know how tempting it is to constantly run a blow-dryer and/or flat iron through your strands. See, the process of styling your natural curls can be more time consuming than many people realize—but it’s certainly worth the effort. Heat harms you hair, so it's important to learn the art of the air-dry.
For those on a journey to harness the best of their natural strands, listen up: Celebrity stylist Sabrina Porsche is here to give you three coveted tips to style and embrace your curls. Think tons of natural volume and beautiful, springy strands.
Use a hair mask.
“My non-negotiable step for washing my curly hair is to always use a wash and care routine that hydrates hair,” Porsche explains. She often opts for a hair mask, rather than a traditional conditioner.
Her go-to mask: the Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Bond Building Mask. “What I love about this mask is that it uses a triple action bonding complex to do multiple jobs in one: locking in moisture, strengthening and defending against breakage, and cuticle bond building,” she explains.
Porsche notes that curly hair is more prone to breakage than other hair types, so it’s important to start supporting the strength of your strands from the beginning of your hair care routine. (Read: in the shower!)
Advertisement
Don’t skimp on styling products.
“The best way to let your curls air-dry without losing volume is to use styling products after you wash and condition your hair,” she explains. “I recommend going in with a leave-in conditioner to keep hair hydrated and soft, and then use styling products, such as mousse or defining cream.”
Once you’ve styled and defined each curl, let them it air-dry. “Curly hair will shrink as it dries as well, and this will naturally create volume, working with the styling products to retain the shape and style you want,” Porsche adds.
Be mindful of ingredients.
“Some great ingredients to look for when you're purchasing styling products are things that you know are good for your hair, such as oil, infusions or rice complexes, and anything without parabens and sulfates,” Porsche explains.
Want to add to your product collection? Shop these clean shampoos, nourishing hair masks, and user-friendly curl creams.
Advertisement
The takeaway.
While it may take more time to style your natural curls, it’s definitely worth the effort. Remember to wash with hydrating products like hair masks and keep plenty of nutrient-dense styling and hydrating products on hand for the post-wash care. Want to learn more about your curls? Start here by identifying your hair and curl type and find tailored tips for each.
Advertisement
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.