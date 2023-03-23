If you have curly or wavy hair, then you know how tempting it is to constantly run a blow-dryer and/or flat iron through your strands. See, the process of styling your natural curls can be more time consuming than many people realize—but it’s certainly worth the effort. Heat harms you hair, so it's important to learn the art of the air-dry.

For those on a journey to harness the best of their natural strands, listen up: Celebrity stylist Sabrina Porsche is here to give you three coveted tips to style and embrace your curls. Think tons of natural volume and beautiful, springy strands.