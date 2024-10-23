Skip to Content
Beauty

A Simple 3-Step Routine For Longer, Stronger Natural Nails

Hannah Frye
October 23, 2024
Why We Pick Our Nails + Collagen Powder To Help Support Growth
Image by Lumina / Stocksy
October 23, 2024

Nail envy is a real thing, and I say that from experience. Some people are simply blessed with lengthy, sturdy nails that never bend, split, or chip. If this is you, then I suggest you add that to your gratitude journal tomorrow. 

For the rest of us, keep reading. The following tips are your primer to encouraging healthier natural nails from here on out: 

1.

Use cuticle oil 1x a day (at least)

The first order of business is to find a great cuticle oil (our favorites here). Before you say cuticle oil is a frivolous beauty endeavor, I'll remind you that dehydrated, frayed cuticles can lead to damaged nail beds and infection if they're left untreated. 

Plus, if your nail beds are left out to dry, then your tips may follow suit. So yes, this step is essential. 

But picking the product is the easy part. The harder to-do is remembering to apply it daily. To ensure you keep up with this task, put your cuticle oil on your nightstand, by your desk, or on another easy-to-see surface you look at every day. 

2.

Take your supplements

A consistent, well-rounded supplement routine will support your overall health and trickle down to beauty-centric areas like your hair, skin, and nails. 

Specifically, your nails consist of keratin, so it's important to make sure you're getting your fill of keratin-building amino acids. Two of the most popular are biotin and collagen—both of which have been researched relating to nail health.

First, biotin has been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails1 in several human studies. One study, in particular, found that those who took biotin supplements had 25% thicker nail beds2 than the placebo group. 

In terms of collagen, another study showed that when patients took collagen daily for 24 weeks, their nail health was better maintained3, including faster growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.

Here, a curated list of the best collagen supplements on the market right now (including picks with both collagen and biotin). 

3.

Sub-out your nail-picking habit

Now let's address the elephant in the room: nail picking (or for some, biting). This habit is complex and oftentimes a response to triggers that cause feelings of anxiousness, boredom, etc. 

In order to kick the habit, start by subbing in a different activity that's not harmful to your nails but still provides a positive feeling of relief. 

Below, some ideas to get you started. Utilize these activities when you feel the temptation to pick coming on: 

  • Get a fidget spinner
  • Apply cuticle oil
  • Drink out of a straw
  • Apply lip balm
  • Chew gum
  • Squeeze a tennis ball
  • Wear a loose ring you can slide up and down

Here, plenty more tips to quit your nail-picking or biting habit for good.

The takeaway

If you're sick with nail envy, consider these the stepping stones to achieving healthy tips of your own.

Keep cuticle oil on hand, commit to your supplement routine (ideally containing collagen and biotin), and do your best to sub in other activities for nail picking. Here ares even more ways to keep your nails strong if you've checked the boxes above.

