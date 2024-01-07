Touch the back of your arms. Do you feel tiny bumps that make the area rougher, almost like sandpaper? When you look at the skin, does it look like you’re afflicted with a chronic case of goosebumps? Is it slightly red or pink or ashy? Do you find these patches of skin pop up around your thighs, cheeks, buttock, or stomach too? Well, it’s most likely a skin condition commonly called KP, or keratosis pilaris. Half of folks have it1 , and if you clicked on this article I’m guessing you might be part of this population.