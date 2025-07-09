The classic Chinese five-spice blend is used on rubs for everything from chicken to salmon to steak. Beef and broccoli, anyone? It's another warming blend, and traditional Chinese medicine is big on fueling the digestive fire with lots of warm dishes and drinks, and this blend is great for that. Try it on roasted vegetables, or even toast nuts with it to snack on or add to salads. These are the five spices you'll need: