5 Gut-Healing Soups To Start The Year Off Right

Weight loss and exercise get the most attention when it comes to getting healthy in the new year, but as we’re coming off a busy holiday season, it’s vital to focus on gut health as part of an overall wellness plan. You can be eating balanced meals and exercising, but if your gut health is compromised, you may not be effectively absorbing all the nutrients in your food, and your body won’t be able to function optimally. What’s more, a huge percentage of immune system function actually takes place in the gut, so making sure our digestive system is in good working order helps us stay well overall—key to meeting our personal and professional goals.

Choosing gut-nourishing foods can help support a healthy gut microbiome by populating the GI tract with those beneficial probiotic bacteria (find them in fermented foods like yogurt, sauerkraut, and kimchi) and prebiotic-rich foods like onions, garlic, and leeks to give those probiotics something to feed on. Eating enough fiber and drinking plenty of water will keep things moving and promote regular digestion.

Bone broth is one of the best foods to incorporate into your diet when you’re trying to get your system back on track, especially after an indulgent season when we’re feeling off. It provides important minerals to promote efficient brain and body function like magnesium and potassium.

Glycine and proline, two amino acids in bone broth, also support healthy function of the digestive tract.

Glycine aids in digestion by regulating synthesis of bile salts along with the secretion of a substance called gastric acid, which helps break down protein. It also plays a role in the production of glutathione, an antioxidant that helps fight free radical damage and inflammation. Proline helps the body break down proteins so the body can actually use them.

