5 Gut-Healing Soups To Start The Year Off Right
Weight loss and exercise get the most attention when it comes to getting healthy in the new year, but as we’re coming off a busy holiday season, it’s vital to focus on gut health as part of an overall wellness plan. You can be eating balanced meals and exercising, but if your gut health is compromised, you may not be effectively absorbing all the nutrients in your food, and your body won’t be able to function optimally. What’s more, a huge percentage of immune system function actually takes place in the gut, so making sure our digestive system is in good working order helps us stay well overall—key to meeting our personal and professional goals.
Choosing gut-nourishing foods can help support a healthy gut microbiome by populating the GI tract with those beneficial probiotic bacteria (find them in fermented foods like yogurt, sauerkraut, and kimchi) and prebiotic-rich foods like onions, garlic, and leeks to give those probiotics something to feed on. Eating enough fiber and drinking plenty of water will keep things moving and promote regular digestion.
Bone broth is one of the best foods to incorporate into your diet when you’re trying to get your system back on track, especially after an indulgent season when we’re feeling off. It provides important minerals to promote efficient brain and body function like magnesium and potassium.
Glycine and proline, two amino acids in bone broth, also support healthy function of the digestive tract.
Glycine aids in digestion by regulating synthesis of bile salts along with the secretion of a substance called gastric acid, which helps break down protein. It also plays a role in the production of glutathione, an antioxidant that helps fight free radical damage and inflammation. Proline helps the body break down proteins so the body can actually use them.
Created by two nutritionists and a chef, Bonafide Provisions Bone Broths are the perfect addition to your healthy new year routine. Available in flavors like Organic Chicken, Beef, Turkey, and a Frontier Blend Bone Broth, they make the perfect base for a nourishing pot of gut-healing soup to start the year off right. Try these easy recipes.
Chicken Zoodle Soup
This grain-free take on chicken noodle soup is a delicious way to warm up on a cold day.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 6 cups Bonafide Provisions Organic Chicken Bone Broth
- 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded or cubed
- 1 large zucchini, spiralized
- Sea salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and carrot. Sauté until soft. Add chicken and Bonafide Provisions Organic Chicken Bone Broth. Bring to a boil and lower heat. Allow to simmer 25 to 30 minutes.
- Add zoodles and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.
- Remove soup from heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm.
Warming Winter Squash Soup
Brighten up a dreary winter day with this bright and balanced soup. This dairy-free, creamy soup is packed with flavor.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 small knob of fresh ginger (about 1 inch), peeled and minced
- 1 15-ounce can of pumpkin or butternut squash puree
- 4 cups Bonafide Provisions Organic Chicken Bone Broth
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Himalayan pink sea salt and pepper to taste
Method
- In a large stockpot, heat ghee or coconut oil over medium heat until melted. Add onion and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add garlic and ginger and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add pumpkin puree, Bonafide Provisions Organic Chicken Bone Broth, turmeric, and garam masala. Bring to a low boil and then lower heat. Allow soup to simmer for about 20 minutes.
- Remove soup from heat and stir in lemon juice. When cool enough to handle, puree in a high-speed blender or using an immersion blender. Season with Himalayan pink sea salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve warm.
Hearty Turkey Soup With Kale & White Beans
We usually think of turkey soup as a post-Thanksgiving food, but it’s a restorative option for any time of year. Using ground turkey cuts cooking time.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 lb. ground turkey
- 1 small onion, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 1 carrot, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 15-ounce can white beans
- 6 cups Bonafide Provisions Organic Turkey Bone Broth
- 2 cups kale, shredded
- Sea salt & pepper to taste
Method
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add turkey and cook until browned. Set aside.
- Meanwhile, in a large stockpot, heat remaining tablespoon of oil over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and carrot. Cook until soft. Add garlic and cook another minute until fragrant.
- Add spices, beans, cooked turkey, and Bonafide Provisions Organic Turkey Bone Broth. Bring to a low boil, then reduce heat and simmer on low for 20 minutes. Stir in the kale and cook another 5 minutes.
- Serve warm.
Caramelized Onion & Mushroom Soup
This soup is worth the time it takes to caramelize the onions. The mushrooms lend a rich, earthy note. For optimal flavor, use a few different types of mushrooms—try a mix of cremini, shiitake, portobello, and white.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 large yellow onion, cut into thin strips
- 1 lb. sliced mushrooms
- 1 teaspoon Garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon rosemary
- ½ cup dry red wine (optional)
- 4 cups Bonafide Provisions Organic Beef Bone Broth
Method
- In a large stockpot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and toss well to coat. Reduce heat to low and cover to "sweat" the onions.
- After 10 minutes or when onions have softened, remove lid and continue to cook until caramelized, stirring often. This should take about 20 to 30 minutes.
- Add wine, if using, and raise heat. Stir onions and wine to remove any bits stuck to the pan and stir well. Reduce heat to medium and add mushrooms and spices. Cook until mushrooms have softened but have not begun to release juices, about 5 minutes.
- Add Bonafide Provisions Organic Beef Bone Broth. Bring to a low boil and then reduce heat. Allow soup to simmer 15 minutes.
- Serve warm.
Mushroom Lentil Soup
A fiber-rich lentil soup is a flavorful way to support a healthy gut. This recipe incorporates mushrooms and pearl onions for a variation on a classic.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 1 carrot, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup dry green lentils, rinsed
- 1 cup pearl onions (fresh or thawed from frozen)
- 1 tablespoons herbes de Provence
- 6 cups Bonafide Provisions Frontier Blend Bone Broth
- 4 cups baby spinach
Method
- In a large stockpot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and carrot. Sautee until soft. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about one minute.
- Add lentils, mushrooms, pearl onions, and spices. Toss well to coat.
- Add Bonafide Provisions Frontier Blend Bone Broth and bring to a low boil. Reduce heat and allow soup to simmer for 30 minutes or until the lentils are soft.
- Add spinach and cook another 5 minutes or until spinach is wilted.
- Serve warm.