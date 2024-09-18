Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

3 Sneaky Ways Cortisol Causes Weight Gain & How To Actually Manage It

Michelle Shapiro, RD
Author:
Michelle Shapiro, RD
September 18, 2024
Michelle Shapiro, RD
Registered Dietitian
By Michelle Shapiro, RD
Registered Dietitian
Michelle Shapiro, RD is an integrative/ functional Registered Dietitian in NYC who has helped over 1000+ clients reverse their anxiety, heal long-standing gut issues, and approach their weight in a loving way. Michelle has a virtual private practice where she helps clients work one on one towards these goals. She is the host of the Quiet the Diet podcast, where she helps listeners bridge the gap between body positivity and functional nutrition.
Woman rubbing her temples and looking stressed
Image by Stocksy
September 18, 2024

Stress (whether it be mental or physical) is an inescapable part of our modern lives. And when we face a challenge, our bodies release cortisol—a hormone that helps us cope with stress.

In the short term, cortisol can be beneficial and necessary for the regulation of many bodily functions (as is true in the case of an immediate physical threat).

However, when it is unchecked and chronically elevated, it can have negative health consequences.

How cortisol can sabotage weight loss efforts

It increases fat storage around our midsection

Cortisol is sometimes regarded as a "fat storage hormone" because it signals our body to continue storing fat and inhibits the breakdown of fat.

And chronically elevated cortisol levels promote fat storage1 distinctly around our midsections. Our body stores visceral fat in the midsection to make fat and energy more available to our vital organs (like our liver) during times of stress, when our bodies fear starvation and want to keep nutrient reserves available and abundant.

It makes us more insulin resistant

Cortisol can make us more insulin resistant2, which leads to higher levels of insulin in the blood. Ultimately, this can lead to chronically elevated blood sugar and further fat storage as a result.

It affects hunger hormones

Cortisol can increase our appetite through increased production of ghrelin3, our "hunger hormone." If we are expending the same amount of energy as usual, but taking in more food due to an increase in hunger signals, it can negatively impact weight loss efforts.

We may not notice this change since we're eating to the same level of "fullness" that we normally do, without realizing we're consuming a bit more than usual.

Cortisol also stimulates the release of Neuropeptide Y4, a neurotransmitter that promotes cravings for foods higher in calories, sugar, refined carbohydrates, and fat. The intake of carbs stimulates the release of serotonin5, one of our "happy hormones"—making them extra appealing during periods of stress and anxiety.

Continued exposure to high cortisol levels can impact the function of the thyroid gland6, which plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism. Chronically elevated cortisol can interfere with the conversion of inactive thyroid hormone (T4) into its active form (T3), leading to a decrease in metabolic rate.

Summary

Periods of high stress can cause an increased appetite for high-energy foods, alter our fat metabolism and storage, and change our hormone function, making us more susceptible to weight gain.

How to manage cortisol (hint: it's not just about meditation!)

Fortunately, there are a variety of nutrition and lifestyle strategies we can use to manage our cortisol levels and stress response for the sake of weight management.

1.

Eat high-quality protein and carbohydrates close to waking up.

One way to signal safety to the body in the morning (and to remind the body that it is not, in fact, starving) is to eat a balanced breakfast with sufficient protein and carbohydrates. Aim for 30 grams of each. Eating breakfast within one hour of waking is consistently shown to reduce morning cortisol. Our body de-stresses when it knows food is coming!

After breakfast, keep blood sugar balanced throughout the day by eating consistent and balanced meals. Blood sugar drops can increase cortisol output. In high cortisol responders, regular carb intake led to a lower cortisol response7 and reduced feelings of depression.

2.

Drink and eat your minerals.

Our bodies use minerals rapidly during times of stress, so replenishing sodium and electrolytes is essential after stressful events to get cortisol regulation back on track.

In addition to sodium, minerals like magnesium, zinc, and potassium are essential for managing cortisol. These minerals directly regulate cortisol production and metabolism. To balance cortisol, be sure to consume a varied diet filled with densely nutritious, high-mineral foods like shellfish, organ meats, pumpkin seeds, beef, spinach, salmon, almonds, and sweet potatoes to replenish electrolytes (especially after stressful events).

RELATED READ: Eat Your Way To Calm With These 15 Cortisol-Reducing Foods

3.

Get your zzz's.

The body produces more cortisol in response to sleep deprivation8. Create a consistent wind-down routine that feels doable within your schedule. You can set aside time for reading, listening to calm music, stretching, or journaling. Try to avoid the use of screens and blue light one to two hours before bed by plugging your phone in on the opposite side of the room. Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night.

4.

Reduce caffeine and alcohol intake.

Caffeine and alcohol can both increase cortisol levels. Limiting intake of each can have a positive impact on stress levels and subsequently weight management. If you're tied to your daily coffee, try to avoid having it on an empty stomach, as the caffeine can exacerbate the natural spike in cortisol9 that occurs in the morning. A good tip is to have your coffee either with or after breakfast.

5.

Avoid restrictive or crash diets.

Perceived or real starvation can both create a stress response in the body. Following a very low-carbohydrate or low-calorie diet induces a stress response10, which elevates cortisol levels. At the same time, restrictive diets increase cravings and food stress.

The takeaway

Cortisol can have a significant impact on weight management. When levels are chronically elevated, it can lead to increased appetite, cravings for less healthy foods, and a slower metabolism.

This can make it difficult to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. By focusing on healthier nutrition and lifestyle habits such as sleep, movement, sunlight, and balanced, nutrient-dense meals, you can naturally lower cortisol levels, improve your stress response, and reach your weight goals at the same time.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.