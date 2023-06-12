Dark spots are a very normal skin concern that are triggered by inflammation. The inflammation may be caused by UV radiation (i.e. sun spots), as a result of a wound on the epidermis (i.e. post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and acne scars), or as a result of chronic inflammaging (i.e. age spots).

While these are the primary causes of dark spots, did you know that there are certain skin care habits that exacerbate their formation? Yes, there are many common habits that speed up their formation and make it more difficult to get rid of them.