Reiki is a powerful way to develop a relationship with your body’s subtle energies and incorporate deeper energy healing into your life. It asks you to imagine your clearest vibrational state, and then to activate that frequency within your present moment and transfer that energy into the body through intentional touch.

When we know that no matter what happens, we can bring ourselves back into that balance, we walk with a greater sense of trust in ourselves and in life. Such energy work allows us to move through our daily reality as our most authentic selves.