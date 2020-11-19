A Reiki Master On How To Prep For (And Unwind From) A Session

 Skip to content

A Reiki Master On How To Prepare For & Unwind After A Session

Sharna Langlais
Reiki Master By Sharna Langlais
Reiki Master
Sharna Langlais is a Reiki Master who practices in Santa Fe, NM and San Diego, CA. She received her certification as a Reiki Master from Kwan Yin Holistic Center, and Reiki 1 and 2, shamanic healing and 5 element theory certification through the Center for Sacred Transformations.
Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on November 19, 2020

Many of my clients ask how they can best prepare for and receive the most benefits from their Reiki session. Here is a list of ideas to take into consideration both before and after your next Reiki experience. You’ll want to ask your practitioner for their recommendations too, but these are some good general guidelines to follow for beginners.

And remember, your Reiki session is always catered toward your deepest healing, so finding what works best for you is key.

What to do before your Reiki session:

1. Relax and reflect.

Give yourself at least 30 minutes prior to the session to sit and reflect. Check in with how your body is feeling and take note of any emotions, thoughts, or physical sensations you are experiencing.

Take some time to breathe and tend to whatever your body's needs might be on that given day. You may also want to reflect on any intentions you want to set for your session, and anything you want to share with your practitioner before you begin.

2. Eat and hydrate.

You’ll want to be sure you've eaten and hydrated a few hours before the session—mostly so you will be comfortable and not distracted by hunger or thirst.

Avoid eating a heavy meal beforehand, however, as you don’t want all of your body’s energy to be directed toward digesting while you’re receiving your treatment.

3. Get comfortable.

Most practitioners will have you laying down for the majority of your session, since comfort is key if you want to be open to taking on and integrating the Reiki energy.

Be sure you are wearing loose and breathable clothes. I usually tell my clients to either wear or bring socks since shoes are removed during the session and the feet can get cold.

You’ll also want to use the restroom before the session. If the position you are in for your session is uncomfortable in any way, communicate this to your practitioner, as they will also want to be sure you are as relaxed as possible.

What to do after your Reiki session:

1. Integrate.

Many of the benefits of Reiki can occur soon after the session ends. As such, it’s important to find somewhere quiet and relaxing to integrate what may arise. I recommend that my clients take at least 15-20 minutes after the session to meditate, lie down, go for a walk in nature, or even take a nap.

Try not to book or schedule anything immediately after your session.

2. Eat and hydrate (again!)

It’s important to hydrate after doing any type of energy work. Be sure to drink 1-2 glasses of water after your session. I find adding electrolytes to your water is also a good idea, as it helps to replenish the body.

Energy work is often hungry work, and you may find yourself feeling peckish immediately after your session too. Be sure you listen to your body and choose a healthy snack or meal afterward if needed. Eating can also help ground the body and as a bonus, you may find that piece of dark chocolate tastes extra good after energy work.

3. Reflect

It’s often helpful to spend some time after the session reflecting—whether that means journaling, drawing, or somehow capturing any insights you had during the experience.

You may also decide to meditate afterward or listen to calming and/or inspirational music. Whatever you choose to do, find an activity that helps you connect to what you've experienced so you can draw on it in future.

4. Contact your practitioner if challenges arise.

Reiki is extremely gentle and yet, since energy blockages are being cleared in the body during a session, discomfort can arise. Find out what the best way is to contact your practitioner and get in touch if anything feels physically or emotionally painful after your session.

