These Nutrients Support Your Brain & Skin At The Same Time (+ Grocery Lists)
The brain and skin are deeply intertwined via the gut-skin-brain axis1. This connection has been studied over the past few decades, with researchers tracing outlines of all the ways that the three organs influence each other.
And what we feed our gut can play a huge role in both our cognitive and skin health—as research has found that the right nutrients can help avoid cognitive decline and premature skin aging.
And perhaps not so coincidentally, it turns out several nutrients that are good for brain health are also beneficial for the skin.
Resveratrol
Resveratrol is a polyphenol, a class of antioxidants that have loads of longevity benefits.
First and foremost, this is one powerful antioxidant. Research shows that it’s able to rid the body of reactive oxygen species4 (ROS) and other free radicals to combat oxidative stress.
Interestingly, a scientific review from the British Journal of Pharmacology suggested that resveratrol's ability to neutralize free radicals is not due to its direct scavenging abilities (how most antioxidants work), but rather, its role in gene modulation, acting at the level of DNA.
It’s particularly important for longevity, too: Research shows that it regulates and protects mitochondrial health and biogenesis (i.e., the synthesis of mitochondria), which is important for both brain and skin cells. (Well, all cells — but this article is about the skin and brain.)
For skin specifically, the nutrient is great for a few reasons. First, the antioxidant properties can help the skin cells fight off free radical damage. For example, one study showed that it has been shown to help skin respond to UV exposure and free radicals5.
As for the brain, that’s where this nutrient really shines: Resveratrol has been shown to support memory, mood6, cognitive function7, and increase blood flow to the brain8.
In fact, that’s why it's a common ingredient in neuroprotective supplements.
To get more resveratrol in your diet, check out these foods:
- Grapes
- Raspberries
- Peanuts
- Blueberries
- Pistachios
- You can also complement a healthy, robust diet with supplements that contain resveratrol, such as a well-rounded multivitamin.
Omega-3s
Getting adequate healthy fats is essential for both the skin and brain. Quite literally: Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fat.
The plant-derived omega-3 ALA is essential, which means that it has a daily nutritional requirement9 and you have to get it from either food or supplements because the body can't produce it on its own.
These fatty acids have also been shown to promote cognition throughout the lifespan10, providing a protective effect against inflammatory neurodegenerative diseases.
In fact, DHA (a type of Omega-3s) is found in gray matter in the brain (this is the area that processes information, so it’s very important). Research shows that consuming DHA can promote mental acuity and cognitive function11.
As for skin, the nutrient has an antioxidant effect, which can help fight oxidative stress and reduce inflammation. One comprehensive review of 38 studies found that omega-3 supplements help balance the skin's inflammatory response12.
It’s also essential for restoring the skin barrier. Research has shown it can help treat transepidermal water loss (TEWL)13 and support skin hydration.
Omega-3s can be found in both plant and marine sources, such as the below:
- Salmon
- Tuna
- Trout
- Mackerel
- Sardines
- Avocado
- Seaweed
- Walnuts
- If you find it difficult to consume enough Omega-3s in your diet naturally, supplementing with a high-quality Omega-3 supplement can help support your natural levels.
Vitamin D
Finally, we have vitamin D, which acts as both a vitamin and prehormone. It’s most famous for its role in bone health, but it turns out the nutrient plays many other roles in the body—including (you guessed it!) for the brain and skin. But unfortunately, most Americans14 have a dietary vitamin D gap and many are vitamin D insufficient or deficient.
For the skin, the vitamin can help with skin hydration—and the lack thereof can actually cause dryness. One randomized controlled trial in the journal Nutrients found a relationship between vitamin D insufficiency and dry skin15: Researchers discovered that participants with lower vitamin D levels also had lower average skin moisture.
Vitamin D sufficiency is also closely linked to cognitive health, which likely has to do with where vitamin D receptors (VDR) are placed throughout the nervous system16.
In fact, research has shown that vitamin D deficiency has an impact on cognitive function, working memory, and even mood. One study found that when individuals reached sufficiency17, they had better global cognition (i.e., overall cognitive function), longer attention spans, and better attention accuracy.
We actually synthesize vitamin D through our skin from the sun, but there are several drawbacks to going this route — namely UV ray damage. Food is also an option, but it can be challenging to consume enough vitamin D through the diet, so be warned.
- Fortified milk & dairy products
- Egg yolk
- Liver
- Cheese
- Mushrooms
- Most people turn to supplements—here's a list of our favorite
The takeaway
There’s an old trope implying that you either have to pick beauty or brains—that somehow you can’t have both. Well, according to science you can: Through the gut-skin-brain axis, the nutrients that are beneficial for the brain are also helpful for the brain and vice versa.
Want more insight into the brain-skin connection? Read all about it from a holistic dermatologist.
