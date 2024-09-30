Advertisement
3 Nutrients To Focus On When You Hit 30 For Firmer Skin
I know there's a huge trend of "anti-aging" products being used by younger and younger folks, but the truth is the skin doesn't start aging until the mid- to late 20s. So while it's always valuable to stick to a general skin care routine, utilizing an "anti-aging routine" is somewhat unnecessary.
But once you hit your 30s, you're at the perfect age to start folding in more potent products. Around this time, collagen production starts to slow down, the skin barrier function weakens, and skin cells start to lose energy. This all results in many of the signs we associate with skin aging: fine lines, dark spots, sagging, dullness, and so on.
One way to support your skin is to be mindful of your nutrient intake, as the body needs these precious nutrients to create healthy, firm skin. "You need to give your body the raw materials to regenerate," board-certified holistic nutritionist Jennifer Hanway once told me. And if you're lacking in any area, the skin may suffer as a result.
Amino acids
Collagen and elastin are the structural proteins that help create the scaffolding of the skin. Essentially, they keep skin looking firm, smooth, supple, and youthful. Unfortunately, at some point during the late 20s, the amount of collagen produced by the body slows, while the rate of depletion quickens. This results in a rate of loss of about 1-2% per year1. Yikes.
This change is inevitable, as it's just part of the aging process. However, that's not to say there isn't a wide range of things you can do to improve collagen production, from natural remedies and skin care products to professional interventions.
It's also very important to focus on amino acid intake. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and we get them by consuming protein. "Now, our body unfortunately doesn't prioritize the skin as an essential organ—unlike our brain, hearts, or lungs. So, if we're only eating minimal or even adequate protein, the body won't be able to give those extra amino acids to our skin, hair, or nails to keep them looking healthy," Hanway told me.
The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) of protein is 0.8 gram per kilogram of body weight2 per day. This is the minimum amount of protein a sedentary person needs to meet their nutritional requirements and keep things going, so it's conservative.
For the added benefits, Hanway explains we need to be eating closer to 1.0 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Most of the experts we regularly work with suggest aiming for a goal of around 100 grams of protein per day. "For most women, 100 to 120 grams is a really good starting point," Hanway says.
Healthy fats (omega 3s)
With time, the skin barrier weakens due to internal and external factors. Externally, the skin is bombarded with a variety of stressors, such as pollution and UV exposure. Internally, inflammation, stress, and lack of nutrients can contribute to damage as well.
Holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D.: "[Eating] nutrient-dense foods is a big thing you can do to help to slow down the aging process," he shares on the mindbodygreen podcast, noting that one he emphasizes for skin health is omega-3s.
Why omega-3s specifically? "Good, healthy fats are anti-inflammatory," Youn says. Studies back him up, establishing that omega-3 fatty acids possess potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties3, helping the body to combat damaging free radicals and oxidative stress.
In fact, one comprehensive review of 38 studies found that omega-3 supplements help balance the skin's inflammatory response4.
Coenzyme Q10
The body needs antioxidants to deal with free radicals, the damaging molecules that wreak havoc on the skin and body. To deal with the regular onslaught of environmental aggressors, the body actually makes its own antioxidants, including coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10).
CoQ10 is a fat-soluble compound that's found in all your cells and helps the cells produce energy6. It works in the mitochondria (the "powerhouse of the cells"), transporting electrons that help produce energy.
This energy is used to do a variety of functions throughout the body, including producing the components of skin such as collagen and elastin.
In its role as an antioxidant, it also protects fibroblasts (what makes collagen and elastic fibers), research shows7. Perhaps because of this protective effect, CoQ10 supplementation8 has been clinically shown to improve skin elasticity and smoothness while reducing wrinkles and fine lines.
The takeaway
When you hit 30, you're at the perfect spot to start getting serious about skin care, as that's when skin changes typically start to occur. Not only should you focus on external skin care, but prioritize eating a robust, healthy, balanced diet to feed your body the nutrients it needs to remain firm and youthful.
