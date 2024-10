For help supplementing, lots of folks turn to powders, like collagen . Collagen is a protein made of peptides, but it's not a complete protein—it doesn't have all nine of the essential amino acids (it's missing tryptophan and is on the lower side on a few others)—but can certainly still contribute to your overall protein goals on a daily basis. For a collagen supplement, we recommend looking in the 10- to 20-gram range, which will get you skin and full-body benefits. Check out our favorite collagen supplements here.