It’s also very important to focus on amino acid intake. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and we get them by consuming protein. "Now, our body unfortunately doesn't prioritize the skin as an essential organ—unlike our brain, hearts, or lungs. So, if we're only eating minimal or even adequate protein, the body won't be able to give those extra amino acids to our skin, hair, or nails to keep them looking healthy," Hanway told me.