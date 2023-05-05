If you’re going to spend money on supplements, you want to make sure you’re investing in high quality products. Otherwise, you could end up with loads of filler ingredients and hardly any actives—this is especially true with collagen, which is arguably one of the most popular complexion-focused supplements (and for good reasons).

However, you’ll also want to incorporate other lifestyle practices to ensure your collagen can perform at its best (even if the product itself is top-notch). To come, three steps to consider.