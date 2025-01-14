Advertisement
Add These 3 Foods To Your Grocery List For A Glowing Complexion
Picture this: You're headed to the grocery store and ready to check off all your weekly staples. You have the basics covered, from protein to carbs and the like. But have you added any skin-loving items to your cart?
Tending to the skin from within is a must for a healthy, glowing complexion—but it's not always clear where to begin. To follow, three skin-loving foods to get your next grocery trip started on the right foot:
Green tea
Swapping your daily coffee ritual for green tea is just one simple way to support overall skin health. While coffee isn't bad for your skin on its own, oftentimes, the flavors and dairy products used in daily cups can be.
Research shows that green supports your skin against sun damage1—the primary cause of wrinkles. It's also shown to be incredibly anti-inflammatory2, which is the main contributor to collagen depletion.
You may opt for simple loose-leaf tea, tea packets, or matcha. The latter is loaded with nearly three times as much of the antioxidant epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) as other green teas, supplying the body with a slew of healthy properties3.
One review analyzing the benefits and chemical makeup of matcha4 found that its antioxidant content can help neutralize free radical damage and even aid in the body's natural detoxification processes.
Collagen-boosting foods
Foods like bone broth, chicken, seafood, and citrus fruits all support your collagen production.
Bone broth, however, works in a different way. "Bone broth is very popular because it contains a bioavailable form of collagen that your body can use right away," Andrea Mathis, R.D., said about bone broth.
On the other hand, the consumption of citrus boasts vitamin C, which is a nutrient that helps the body produce collagen5.
So if you add bone broth to your diet, be sure to couple it with other foods rich in vitamin C.
If that combination doesn't fit your fancy, there are plenty of supplements out there that will check both boxes in one easy step—here are 9 of the best collagen supplements to ease your search.
Fermented foods
The state of your gut microbiome directly contributes to your skin health—so much so, that there's a connection called the gut-skin axis. When your microbiome is out of balance, it can lead to a plethora of skin problems, including inflammation6.
To improve your gut health, eat fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut. Make sure you buy refrigerated brands, which contain large amounts of live bacteria.
The takeaway
You don't need to tailor your entire shopping list to feed your skin from within—just add these three foods to your list for an easy start.
Focus on taking in antioxidants, collagen, and fermented foods (in whatever forms you like). If you want to level up, there are a few more must-haves for glowing skin out there—here's the full list.
