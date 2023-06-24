If you don’t have super dewy skin naturally (not many people do) don’t fret—just look for targeted hydrators wherever you can.

"This is where ingredients like hyaluronic acid are useful," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., previously told mbg, since the beloved humectant pulls moisture from the air into the upper layer of your skin, which keeps skin cells hydrated and your complexion supple and bouncy.

HA is found in plenty of hydrating serums and moisturizers, but it's also a popular ingredient in skin supplements. Ingesting it this way is particularly important, as your internal hyaluronic acid bank begins to dwindle with age.

In fact, one study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for eight to 12 weeks experienced better skin aging1 (fewer wrinkles and more supple skin) compared with those who took a placebo. See here for our favorite hyaluronic acid supplements to shop.