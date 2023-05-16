While I hesitate to call any skin care ingredient “trendy,” some do cycle through their time in the spotlight. Think: astaxanthin, peptides, and biotech-derived botanicals. They may have been part of the beauty zeitgeist for ages, but they’ve recently skyrocketed in popularity.

And then there are ingredients that are so fundamental that they often fly under the radar. Vitamin E is one of those players. Sure, it doesn’t sound as sexy as, say, CoQ10 or postbiotics, but your skin care routine would not be the same without the antioxidant.