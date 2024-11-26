Skip to Content
Integrative Health

3 Conditions That Cause Cognitive Decline (But Aren't Dementia)

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
November 26, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Image by GIC / Stocksy
November 26, 2024

It's natural to experience some cognitive decline as we age, but not all cognitive deficits are a result of dementia. There are a variety of hormonal conditions and nutrient deficiencies that can present similar symptoms.

If you’re having trouble concentrating or experiencing some memory loss, don’t panic just yet—rule out these three possibilities first.

In the meantime, it’s a good idea to schedule an appointment with your health care provider to create the best care plan, no matter where your cognitive function concerns are coming from.

1.

Nutritient deficiencies

Believe it or not, something as simple (and easily fixed) as a nutrient deficiency can cause cognitive decline. 

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 is critical to a number of cognitive functions, such as neurotransmitter production, DNA synthesis1, and maintaining nerve cell health.

Sufficient B12 levels are also vital for regulating healthy methylation pathways2 and levels of homocysteine (a biomarker with massive health implications when elevated, including cardiovascular dysfunction and dementia).

When your body isn’t getting enough vitamin B12, it can cause a number of concerning dementia-like symptoms, like confusion, behavior changes, and memory impairment. 

Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D is found throughout the nervous system3 and is used by the body to support healthy cognitive function, working memory, and even mood.

This fat-soluble vitamin helps transfer information between neurons and protect the structure and function of neurons as we age, and severe deficiency has been linked to visual memory decline4.

Thankfully, each of these deficiencies can be easily resolved by increasing the daily intake of these vitamins (i.e., via diet and/or supplementation).

2.

Menopause

During menopause, many women fear they’re developing dementia when they experience symptoms of cognitive dysfunction5—such as difficulty concentrating, memory lapses, and confusion.

These side effects can be attributed to changes in hormone levels, particularly a decrease in estrogen (which helps protect the brain from developing Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases). 

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a common treatment for menopausal symptoms and can improve cognitive function in some women.

3.

Thyroid disorders

Thyroid disorders are also linked to cognitive impairment. Both hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid) can cause symptoms such as forgetfulness, concentration problems, and confusion.

Treatment for thyroid disorders typically involves hormone replacement therapy or medication to reduce thyroid hormone production. 

If you have a thyroid disorder, working closely with an endocrinologist to regulate your levels (and resolve your cognitive symptoms) is key.

The takeaway

Cognitive decline doesn’t necessarily mean someone has dementia—conditions such as nutritional deficiencies, menopause, and thyroid disorders can all cause symptoms that resemble dementia.

If you or a loved one is experiencing cognitive changes, it's important to speak with a health care professional to determine the underlying cause and develop an appropriate treatment plan.

More On This Topic

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow
Integrative Health

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How
Integrative Health

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How

Morgan Chamberlain

Want To Build Muscle After 60? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This (Not Protein)
Integrative Health

Want To Build Muscle After 60? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This (Not Protein)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Research Shows This Underconsumed Nutrient Improves Blood Sugar Levels
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Underconsumed Nutrient Improves Blood Sugar Levels

Morgan Chamberlain

Adding This To Your Morning Coffee Could Fend Off Inflammation, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Adding This To Your Morning Coffee Could Fend Off Inflammation, Study Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Supplement Is Like An Adult Bedtime Story—It'll Put You To Sleep Fast*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is Like An Adult Bedtime Story—It'll Put You To Sleep Fast*

Emma Loewe

These 3 Nutrients Slow Down Age-Related Vision Loss (Yes, Really!)
Integrative Health

These 3 Nutrients Slow Down Age-Related Vision Loss (Yes, Really!)

Morgan Chamberlain

29% Of U.S. Adults Are Prone To These 10 Diseases—Are You?
Integrative Health

29% Of U.S. Adults Are Prone To These 10 Diseases—Are You?

Morgan Chamberlain

This Vitamin Can Improve Blood Sugar—Especially If You Have Type 2 Diabetes
Integrative Health

This Vitamin Can Improve Blood Sugar—Especially If You Have Type 2 Diabetes

Morgan Chamberlain

