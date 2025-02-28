Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

3 Conditions That Cause Cognitive Decline (But Aren't Dementia)

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
February 28, 2025
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Mature woman in deep thought
Image by Rowena Naylor / Stocksy
February 28, 2025

It's natural to experience some cognitive decline as we age, but not all cognitive deficits are a result of dementia. There are a variety of hormonal conditions and nutrient deficiencies that can present similar symptoms.

If you’re having trouble concentrating or experiencing some memory loss, don’t panic just yet—rule out these three possibilities first.

In the meantime, it’s a good idea to schedule an appointment with your health care provider to create the best care plan, no matter where your cognitive function concerns are coming from.

1.

Nutritient deficiencies

Believe it or not, something as simple (and easily fixed) as a nutrient deficiency can cause cognitive decline. 

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 is critical to a number of cognitive functions, such as neurotransmitter production, DNA synthesis1, and maintaining nerve cell health.

Sufficient B12 levels are also vital for regulating healthy methylation pathways2 and levels of homocysteine (a biomarker with massive health implications when elevated, including cardiovascular dysfunction and dementia).

When your body isn’t getting enough vitamin B12, it can cause a number of concerning dementia-like symptoms, like confusion, behavior changes, and memory impairment. 

Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D is found throughout the nervous system3 and is used by the body to support healthy cognitive function, working memory, and even mood.

This fat-soluble vitamin helps transfer information between neurons and protect the structure and function of neurons as we age, and severe deficiency has been linked to visual memory decline4.

Thankfully, each of these deficiencies can be easily resolved by increasing the daily intake of these vitamins (i.e., via diet and/or supplementation).

2.

Menopause

During menopause, many women fear they’re developing dementia when they experience symptoms of cognitive dysfunction5—such as difficulty concentrating, memory lapses, and confusion.

These side effects can be attributed to changes in hormone levels, particularly a decrease in estrogen (which helps protect the brain from developing Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases). 

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a common treatment for menopausal symptoms and can improve cognitive function in some women.

3.

Thyroid disorders

Thyroid disorders are also linked to cognitive impairment. Both hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid) can cause symptoms such as forgetfulness, concentration problems, and confusion.

Treatment for thyroid disorders typically involves hormone replacement therapy or medication to reduce thyroid hormone production. 

If you have a thyroid disorder, working closely with an endocrinologist to regulate your levels (and resolve your cognitive symptoms) is key.

The takeaway

Cognitive decline doesn’t necessarily mean someone has dementia—conditions such as nutritional deficiencies, menopause, and thyroid disorders can all cause symptoms that resemble dementia.

If you or a loved one is experiencing cognitive changes, it's important to speak with a health care professional to determine the underlying cause and develop an appropriate treatment plan.

More On This Topic

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert
Women's Health

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)
Integrative Health

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)

Morgan Chamberlain

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?
Integrative Health

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?

Hannah Frye

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day
Integrative Health

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day

Hannah Frye

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)
Women's Health

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)
Integrative Health

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)

Morgan Chamberlain

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth
Mental Health

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth

Ava Durgin

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert
Women's Health

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)
Integrative Health

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)

Morgan Chamberlain

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?
Integrative Health

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?

Hannah Frye

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day
Integrative Health

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day

Hannah Frye

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)
Women's Health

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)
Integrative Health

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)

Morgan Chamberlain

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth
Mental Health

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth

Ava Durgin

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert
Women's Health

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)
Integrative Health

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)

Morgan Chamberlain

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?
Integrative Health

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?

Hannah Frye

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day
Integrative Health

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day

Hannah Frye

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)
Women's Health

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)
Integrative Health

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)

Morgan Chamberlain

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth
Mental Health

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth

Ava Durgin

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want To Boost Your Dopamine Levels? Look For These Brain-Supporting Ingredients
Integrative Health

Want To Boost Your Dopamine Levels? Look For These Brain-Supporting Ingredients

Morgan Chamberlain

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert
Women's Health

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)
Integrative Health

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)

Morgan Chamberlain

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?
Integrative Health

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?

Hannah Frye

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day
Integrative Health

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day

Hannah Frye

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)
Women's Health

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)
Integrative Health

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)

Morgan Chamberlain

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth
Mental Health

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth

Ava Durgin

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want To Boost Your Dopamine Levels? Look For These Brain-Supporting Ingredients
Integrative Health

Want To Boost Your Dopamine Levels? Look For These Brain-Supporting Ingredients

Morgan Chamberlain

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.