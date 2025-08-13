3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements & The Facts You Should Know
Everyone has their own goals when it comes to taking supplements. Some people take probiotics to encourage better gut health, some swear by vitamin D for brain health, and others love taking collagen for plumper, healthier skin.
However, the beauty supplement category tends to feel a bit broader. While these products do cast a rather large net (even collagen peptides or probiotics can technically be considered beauty supplements), that doesn't mean we should brush them under the rug.
It does mean, however, that we should dive into the specifics so that we can separate fact from fiction. To come, three common myths about skin supplements, debunked.
Myth #1: You can't absorb collagen supplements
This has to be one of the most common: Some people say that collagen supplements don't work because they can't be absorbed into the body. While this is a valid concern, it's not true of every form of collagen.
In fact, hydrolyzed collagen peptides, by definition, have been broken down into digestible, short-chain amino acids.
Research has shown that hydrolyzed collagen peptides are absorbed more easily1 by your bloodstream and body than normal-sized collagen molecules, which is why they're more often used in clinical studies.
"Hydrolyzed collagen is predigested so it does not go through that first-pass digestion in the GI tract," said board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. "The collagen fragments can be absorbed as is and circulate throughout the body to exert their effects."
Feel free to dive into the research-backed benefits of collagen supplements here if you want to learn more. Plus, nine A+ hydrolyzed options to shop now.
Myth #2: Vitamin C is only beneficial when used topically
Another myth? Vitamin C supplements don't help with skin health. See, most folks give vitamin C serums all of the love for easing dark spots and brightening complexions, but why does oral vitamin C get left out of the conversation?
Yes, ingesting vitamin C has solid research to prove it will support overall skin health2. According to a study3 published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, higher vitamin C intake is associated with less wrinkled skin. This could be due to the fact that your body literally needs vitamin C to produce collagen4.
It's also been shown to help manage oxidative stress in cells thanks to its antioxidant properties—this not only supports skin cell health but can help support skin from previous UV damage5. Long story short: Look for vitamin C in your skin supplement.
Myth #3: You don't need to take skin supplements daily
Some people will only prioritize beauty supplements weeks before a big event or take them every few days, but that's not the best practice. See, the benefits from ingesting ingredients like collagen and vitamin C have come from research where the supplements were taken daily, not weekly or on occasion.
It can certainly be difficult to make supplements a part of your daily routine, especially if you don't enjoy taking them or have them in clear view. Try placing your supplement somewhere you frequent in your home, finding powder supplements to mix into your morning coffee, or setting a reminder on your phone. Trust, the consistency will be worth
The takeaway
Beauty supplements are a great way to support your complexion from the inside out. Be sure to look for hydrolyzed collagen peptides, ingest vitamin C and use it topically, and always prioritize consistency when it comes to skin supplements. Not sure what ingredients to look for? Check out this list, from a derm.