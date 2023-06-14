There’s a long list of reasons why smoking isn’t great for you, including the appearance and health of your skin.

In fact, smoking is the "big one" for collagen damage, board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg, M.D., previously told mbg.

"Smoking decreases the amount of oxygen delivered to tissues. Therefore, tissue cannot regenerate and is more likely to become damaged and die," he explains.

That, plus the oxidative stress of chemicals in tobacco smoke, can lead to premature wrinkles. One study on twins even found that those who smoked had more wrinkles, crow's feet, and facial lines than their non-smoking counterparts.