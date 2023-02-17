You hear it all the time in skin care circles: Consistency is key. As much as we wish we could snap our fingers and eliminate all of our complexion concerns, you can’t possibly expect miraculous results overnight—it takes patience, effort, and a solid routine to reach your glowing skin goals.

That being said, the effort doesn’t have to feel that strenuous. Little habits do add up! In fact, small tweaks to your morning regimen can mean all the difference when it comes to restoring collagen, smoothing fine lines, and securing plump, firm skin. Here, find a few low-lift practices to start, stat.